Preliminary Court Setback for Libraries and Digital Lending
The Internet Archive has published a post about their ongoing fight in the lower courts over Controlled Digital Lending (CDL), specifically from the case Hachette v Internet Archive. This potentially affects all libraries with digital resources and the Internet Archive will appeal the court's decision.
Today's lower court decision in Hachette v. Internet Archive is a blow to all libraries and the communities we serve. This decision impacts libraries across the US who rely on controlled digital lending to connect their patrons with books online. It hurts authors by saying that unfair licensing models are the only way their books can be read online. And it holds back access to information in the digital age, harming all readers, everywhere.
But it’s not over—we will keep fighting for the traditional right of libraries to own, lend, and preserve books. We will be appealing the judgment and encourage everyone to come together as a community to support libraries against this attack by corporate publishers.
The Electronic Frontier Foundaion (EFF) pointed out that libraries have already paid publishers billions of dollars for their print collections which are being digitized at great expense as means of preserving these slowly decaying artifacts. CDL helps make full use of the books that the public have already bought and paid for in their libraries. Gizmodo had a piece a few days ago, giving a heads up about this setback: Internet Archive Faces Uphill Battle in Lawsuit Over Its Free Digital Library.
Hachette and several other publishers are fighting the Internet Archive in court to stop the practice of CDL. Basically, CDL is a model where artificial restrictions are imposed to create artificial scarcity of digital resources in emulation of the old model based on physical artifacts. This attack on basic library service is just the latest in decades of such attacks. Glyn Moody provides some context about other, long-term general attempts to remove libraries from the picture.
The Internet Archive Has Lost its First Fight to Scan and Lend E-books Like a Library
A federal judge has ruled against the Internet Archive in Hachette v. Internet Archive,a lawsuit brought against it by four book publishers, deciding that the website does not have the right to scan books and lend them out like a library.
Judge John G. Koeltl decided that the Internet Archive had done nothing more than create "derivative works," and so would have needed authorization from the books' copyright holders — the publishers — before lending them out through its National Emergency Library program.
[...] In his ruling, Judge Koetl considered whether the Internet Archive was operating under the principle of Fair Use, which previously protected a digital book preservation project by Google Books and HathiTrust in 2014, among other users. Fair Use considers whether using a copyrighted work is good for the public, how much it'll impact the copyright holder, how much of the work has been copied, and whether the use has "transformed" a copyrighted thing into something new, among other things.
But Koetl wrote that any "alleged benefits" from the Internet Archive's library "cannot outweigh the market harm to the publishers," declares that "there is nothing transformative about [Internet Archive's] copying and unauthorized lending," and that copying these books doesn't provide "criticism, commentary, or information about them." He notes that the Google Books use was found "transformative" because it created a searchable database instead of simply publishing copies of books on the internet.
[...] The Internet Archive says it will continue acting as a library in other ways, despite the decision. "This case does not challenge many of the services we provide with digitized books including interlibrary loan, citation linking, access for the print-disabled, text and data mining, purchasing ebooks, and ongoing donation and preservation of books," writes Freeland.
"The publishing community is grateful to the Court for its unequivocal affirmation of the Copyright Act and respect for established precedent," Maria A. Pallante, president and CEO of the Association of American Publishers, said in a statement. "In rejecting arguments that would have pushed fair use to illogical markers, the Court has underscored the importance of authors, publishers, and creative markets in a global society. In celebrating the opinion, we also thank the thousands of public libraries across the country that serve their communities everyday through lawful eBook licenses. We hope the opinion will prove educational to the defendant and anyone else who finds public laws inconvenient to their own interests."
Internet Archive Violated Publisher Copyrights by Lending Ebooks, Court Rules
The nonprofit said it would appeal the decision:
A federal judge has ruled against the Internet Archive in its high-profile case against a group of four US publishers led by Hachette Book Group. Per Reuters, Judge John G. Koeltl declared on Friday the nonprofit had infringed on the group's copyrights by lending out digitally scanned copies of their books.
The lawsuit originated from the Internet Archive's decision to launch the "National Emergency Library" during the early days of the pandemic. The program saw the organization offer more than 1.4 million free ebooks, including copyrighted works, in response to libraries worldwide closing their doors due to coronavirus lockdown measures.
[...] Going into this week's trial, the Internet Archive argued the initiative was protected by the principle of Fair Use, which allows the unlicensed use of copyrighted works under some circumstances. As The Verge notes, HathiTrust, an offshoot of the Google Books Search project, successfully used a similar argument in 2014 to fend off a legal challenge from The Authors Guild. However, Judge Koeltl rejected the Internet Archive's stance, declaring "there is nothing transformative" about lending unauthorized copies of books. "Although [the Internet Archive] has the right to lend print books it lawfully acquired, it does not have the right to scan those books and lend the digital copies en masse," he wrote. Maria Pallante, the president and CEO of the Association of American Publishers, said the ruling "underscored the importance of authors, publishers, and creative markets in a global society."
The fate of a nonprofit online book library is in the hands of a judge after four book publishers filed a lawsuit for copyright infringement:
A federal judge heard oral arguments in a lawsuit filed by four major book publishers against Internet Archive for alleged copyright infringement on Monday. The lawsuit was first filed in 2020 and could be a landmark case when it comes to digital libraries and copyright.
According to Reuters, U.S. District Judge John Koeltl seemed skeptical about whether copyright law's fair use doctrine allows Internet Archive to offer the scanned books without the publishers' permission.
The lawsuit was filed by Hatchette Book Group, John Wiley & Sons Inc., Penguin Random House, and HarperCollins Publishers, all of whom say that digitizing books without requiring payment hurts writers and the publishers who lose out on payout. The lawsuit claims Internet Archive's "actions grossly exceed legitimate library services, do violence to the Copyright Act, and constitute willful digital piracy on an industrial scale."
[...] The lawsuit says although Internet Archive claims it works to promote education, that has been a long-running function and aim of publishing houses who have invested time, money, and resources into creating and distributing books, not to mention the researching and writing efforts of the author.