[...] Their method seems to largely be 'look at all these tasks GPT-4 did well on.'

I am not sure why they are so impressed by the particular tasks they start with. The first was 'prove there are an infinite number of primes in the form of a rhyming poem.' That seems like a clear case where the proof is very much in the training data many times, so you're asking it to translate text into a rhyming poem, which is easy for it - for a challenge, try to get it to write a poem that doesn't rhyme.

[...] As I understand it, failure to properly deal with negations is a common issue, so reversals being a problem also makes sense. I love the example on page 50, where GPT-4 actively calls out as an error that a reverse function is reversed.

[...] in 6.1, GPT-4 is then shown to have theory of mind, be able to process non-trivial human interactions, and strategize about how to convince people to get the Covid-19 vaccine far better than our government and public health authorities handled things. The rank order is clearly GPT-4's answer is very good, ChatGPT's answer is not bad, and the actual answers we used were terrible.

[...] Does this all add up to a proto-AGI? Is it actually intelligent? Does it show 'sparks' of general intelligence, as the paper words it?