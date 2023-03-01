from the one-down-and-six-to-go dept.
A close look at one of TRAPPIST-1's planets shows it's bare and baking:
At this point, we've discovered lots of exoplanets that fall under the general label "Earth-like." They're rocky, and many orbit at distances from their host stars to potentially have moderate temperatures. But "like" is doing a lot of work there. In many cases, we have no idea whether they even have an atmosphere, and the greenhouse effect means that the atmosphere can have a huge impact on the planet's temperature. So the Earth-like category can include dry, baking hellscapes like Venus with its massive atmosphere, as well as dry, frozen tundras with sparse atmospheres like Mars.
But we're slowly getting the chance to image the atmospheres of rocky exoplanets. And today, researchers are releasing the results of turning the Webb Space Telescope on a rocky planet orbiting a nearby star, showing that the new hardware is so sensitive that it can detect the star blocking out light originating from the planet. The results suggest that the planet has very little atmosphere and is mostly radiating away heat from being baked by its nearby star.
TRAPPIST-1 is a small, reddish star—in astronomical terminology, it's an "ultra-cool dwarf"—that's about 40 light-years from Earth. While the star itself is pretty nondescript, it's notable for having lots of planets, with seven in total having been identified so far. All of these are small, rocky bodies, much like the ones that occupy the inner portion of our Solar System. While the star emits very little light, the planets are all packed in closer to it than Mercury is to the Sun.
[...] So, TRAPPIST-1 provides a fantastic opportunity—really, seven opportunities—to test some of our ideas about exoplanet atmospheres. And both the Hubble and Spitzer space telescopes have imaged some starlight that passes close to some of the planets as they pass between Earth and TRAPPIST-1. These observations didn't provide any indications of an atmosphere, setting limits on how thick any gases above these planets could be.
[...] The Webb is so sensitive that it enabled an entirely different sort of observation. Most attempts at imaging exoplanet atmospheres rely on light from the host star that grazes the planets, and thus would pass through any atmosphere that's there. This relies on the planet passing in front of the host star.
This new work relies on the planet passing behind the host star—having the star eclipse the planet, in other words. Shortly before and after that happens, the telescope will receive light from both the star itself and any light that's emitted or reflected by the planet. This sort of "secondary eclipse" is difficult to detect, given that the star is so much brighter. In addition, the Webb's detectors are sensitive to wavelengths that would allow it to detect any carbon dioxide.
This initial work focused on the innermost planet, TRAPPIST-1b, where the star would be roughly 1,000 times brighter than any light we should see from the planet. [...]
The work used the drop in light caused by the secondary eclipse to infer what portion of the light outside the eclipse was coming from the planet. This light would be a mix of reflected light and heat given off the planet, which is baked by roughly four times the radiation that Earth receives from the Sun. But, by imaging in the infrared, most of what's being detected is primarily the heat radiated off the planet. By assuming this is approximately a black body radiation, it's possible to estimate the temperature of the planet needed to produce that radiation.
This produced a result of about 500 K, or 230° C, which tells us there's probably no atmosphere.
(Score: 1) by Runaway1956 on Wednesday March 29, @10:58PM (1 child)
To be earthlike, there must be some assholes living on the planet.
If you don't have an assault rifle, sell your cloak and buy one. - Jesus
(Score: 2) by Tork on Wednesday March 29, @11:32PM
Slashdolt Logic: "25 year old jokes about sharks and lasers are +5, Funny." 💩
(Score: 2) by mcgrew on Wednesday March 29, @11:41PM
How can they image a planet ten times farther from Earth than Proxima Centauri B [wikipedia.org] but not that planet?
I'm glad this is posted, in the novel it's about as big as Mars. I screwed up. Not sure where that came from but I need to fix it. It looks like I'll be typing a lot of words tonight. It also creates some very large problems for a lot of the crew, who grew up and lived on Mars and asteroids and can't take gravity that strong.
Older than dirt? Kid, I was a BETA TESTER for dirt! We never did get all the bugs out.