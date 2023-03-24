Stories
The Security Vulnerabilities of Message Interoperability

posted by janrinok on Thursday March 30, @03:14PM
fliptop writes:

Jenny Blessing and Ross Anderson have evaluated the security of systems designed to allow the various Internet messaging platforms to interoperate with each other:

The Digital Markets Act ruled that users on different platforms should be able to exchange messages with each other. This opens up a real Pandora's box. How will the networks manage keys, authenticate users, and moderate content? How much metadata will have to be shared, and how?

In our latest paper, One Protocol to Rule Them All? On Securing Interoperable Messaging, we explore the security tensions, the conflicts of interest, the usability traps, and the likely consequences for individual and institutional behaviour.

Originally spotted on Schneier on Security.

One Protocol to Rule Them All? On Securing Interoperable Messaging, Jenny Blessing, Ross Anderson https://doi.org/10.48550/arXiv.2303.14178

  • (Score: 2) by JoeMerchant on Thursday March 30, @03:53PM

    by JoeMerchant (3937) on Thursday March 30, @03:53PM (#1298911)

    Secure, easy to use, economical to operate. Pick one. Maybe one and a half.

    If we still had switchboard operators, they could effectively act as our authenticators and spam filters. Of course, every E-mail or tweet would cost several dollars since one switchboard operator could only handle message traffic from a few dozen endpoints. Then we have the tension about how cheaply can you get switchboard operators and still trust them not to eavesdrop, sell your information, enable telemarketers, etc.

    Lots of Steampunk takes it a step further back and communicates physical objects through a literal series of tubes, but it takes very little imagination to find security problems with that system.

    Україна досі не є частиною Росії. https://en.interfax.com.ua/news/general/878601.html Слава Україні 🌻
