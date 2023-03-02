from the on-the-bus,-off-the-bus,-on-the-bus,-.... dept.
Newly Declassified Government Report Suggests Havana Syndrome Might Be Caused by an Energy Weapon:
After years of debate about the cause of the strange malady, a recently declassified document points the finger (once again) at "electromagnetic energy."
Several weeks after the intelligence community came out to disavow claims that "Havana Syndrome"—the bizarre rash of neurological disorders plaguing U.S. foreign service officers—was the result of a directed energy weapon, a newly declassified report alleges that may very well be what it is.
The group behind the report, the Intelligence Community Experts Panel on Anomalous Health Incidents (AHIs), was established by the government to figure out just what the heck had happened to the 1,000-ish American officials who claim to have suffered from "Havana"'s bizarre symptoms. Those symptoms, which first cropped up at a U.S. embassy in Cuba in 2016 and soon spread to other parts of the globe, include a rash of inexplicable ailments—things like hearing and memory loss, severe headaches, light sensitivity, nausea, and a host of other debilitating issues.
Well, after a substantial research effort to get to the bottom of Havana Syndrome's seemingly impenetrable mystery, the IC panel ultimately released their findings to the government, but the contents of the report have remained classified—until now, that is.
[...] According to the report, a plausible explanation for the disorders may be "pulsed electromagnetic energy." It reads:
Electromagnetic energy, particularly pulsed signals in the radio frequency range, plausibly explains the core characteristics, although information gaps exist. There are several plausible pathways involving forms of electromagnetic energy, each with its own requirements, limitations, and unknowns. For all the pathways, sources exist that could generate the required stimuli, are concealable, and have moderate power requirements.
Furthermore, the report speculates that such energy could be "propagated with low loss through air for tens to hundreds of meters, and with some loss, through most building materials." This could potentially be done using "commercial off-the-shelf technology" and devices exist that "are easily portable and concealable, and can be powered by standard electricity or batteries," it states.
The report is really interesting but it's also [sort of] funny because it appears to say the exact opposite of what the government just came out and told everybody less than a month ago. On March 1st, Haines told journalists that most cases of Havana Syndrome could likely be attributed to "environmental factors" or "conventional illnesses." The notion that the symptoms would've been caused by a "directed energy weapon" was considered "highly unlikely" in most instances, Haines told the public. While she and other officials left the door open for alternative explanations, the press conference seemed like a clear attempt to shut down further speculation about the bizarre episodes.
But far from waving off victims' symptoms as the result of "environmental factors" or some sort of mass delusion, the recently declassified report refers to Havana Syndrome as a "unique neurosensory syndrome" that is "distinctly unusual," and is "unreported elsewhere in the medical literature." Aside from the "electromagnetic energy" explanation, it also seems to dismiss most of the other theories that have been posited to explain the syndrome's genesis."
Pre-existing mental health issues and the stress of working in Cuba are more likely culprits:
Havana Syndrome – the inexplicable illness experienced by some US intelligence and diplomatic personnel – is almost certainly not caused by energy weapons, according to the US Office of the Director of National Intelligence. It has, rather, attributed the malady to pre-existing mental health challenges exacerbated by environmental conditions.
First reported in 2016 by US and Canadian intelligence officers stationed in Cuba, Havana Syndrome was characterized by a variety of unexplained auditory and cognitive symptoms. Individuals reported hearing sudden loud noises that were often accompanied by ear pain. Others reported tinnitus, visual problems, vertigo, and cognitive difficulties. Similar symptoms were later experienced by intelligence personnel and service members around the globe.
A definitive cause was never identified, but a report produced by the US National Academies of Sciences, Engineering, and Medicine found that the symptoms experienced by US diplomats in Cuba was consistent with the use of directed, pulsed radio frequency energy.
"Many of the chronic, nonspecific symptoms are also consistent with known RF effects, such as dizziness, headache, fatigue, nausea, anxiety, cognitive deficits, and memory loss," the report read. "Overall, directed, pulsed RF energy, especially in those with the distinct early manifestations, appears to be the most plausible mechanism in explaining these cases."
The Time Russians Really Did Target Americans With Microwaves
A year before his arrival, State Department officials had told embassy staffers and their families that the Soviet Union had been blasting some kind of microwave beam at the embassy for up to 14 hours per day. But American higher-ups said there was little reason for concern. Issuing a "Fact Sheet," [1976] the State Department said that this microwave beam — later dubbed the "Moscow Signal" — was "no cause for concern," as "no causal relationship had been established between these microwave transmissions and any health problems."
There was, in other words, nothing to worry about. As a precaution, American officials erected aluminum "screening" around the embassy — all the better to "reduce the anxiety of employees." But that was it. And so Schumaker went about his work, day in and day out. For years, he and dozens of others operated out of the American embassy, assured that the microwave radiation was perfectly normal.
It was only years later, when Schumaker received a surprise leukemia diagnosis — and after multiple American ambassadors had already died from cancer, with the another diagnosed with a "severe blood disorder" — that Schumaker realized that microwave radiation, and the U.S.'s lackadaisical response, was far more disastrous, and even fatal, than he ever thought. And in recent months, that realization only deepened, for a pair of reasons.
First, a tranche of newly declassified documents confirmed that the Soviets saturated American embassy staffers in decades of elevated microwave radiation — and American higher-ups spent years trying to sweep the entire affair under the rug. And second, recent revelations about the so-called "Havana Syndrome" have given Schumaker and other diplomats who remember the days of Moscow Signal a sense of, as he sees it, "déjà vu all over again."
When I see this, the first thing that pops (unbidden) into mind is "What kind of marginal legislation are they trying to get pushed through, while introducing this as a distracting controversy into this week's news cycle? Naah, don't be a conspiracy theorist, you've probably just been listening to the radio play of 1984 [youtu.be]."