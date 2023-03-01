A rare 'ultramassive' black hole, 30 billion times the mass of the Sun, is lurking in the cosmos:
Holy smokes. A group of astronomers have found a black hole containing (checks notes) 30 billion times the mass of our Sun. That's more than seven thousand times the size of the supermassive black hole at the center of the Milky Way.
The team used gravitational lensing to see the black hole. In this natural phenomenon, massive objects' gravitational fields bend photons of light magnifying and warping them—making it possible to see object that would otherwise be hidden or too faint. Last year, a team spotted the oldest known star in an arc of gravitationally lensed light.
According to a Durham University release, the newly detected black hole is the first ever found using gravitational lensing. A paper about the discovery is published today in the Monthly Notices of the Royal Astronomical Society.
[...] The team identified the black hole by modeling the different pathways light might take through the universe, depending on the presence of black holes of varying mass. They then compared the computer data with images of the cosmos taken by the Hubble Space Telescope. Lo and behold, they found a match.
[...] "Gravitational lensing makes it possible to study inactive black holes, something not currently possible in distant galaxies," Nightingale added. "This approach could let us detect many more black holes beyond our local universe and reveal how these exotic objects evolved further back in cosmic time."
A brief video explaining the process
(Score: 2) by Rosco P. Coltrane on Friday March 31, @04:09PM (1 child)
is what hip astronomers say when they're properly pissed off.
(Score: 2) by Thexalon on Friday March 31, @04:20PM
And when they have a target for their wrath: "That's not a black hole, that's yo momma!"
The only thing that stops a bad guy with a compiler is a good guy with a compiler.
(Score: 2) by VLM on Friday March 31, @04:10PM
As I understand the article, and I spent at least 20 seconds skimming it, its 10.37 billion lightyears away, lets round that to 10 billion years old.
It weighs 40 billion solar masses (again, rounded). So figure gains 4 solar masses per year.
Now your average american is gaining like 50 pounds a decade of fat (thank you HFCS and the low fat diet), so that's about 5 pounds per year per person.
Figure the sun weighs 5e30 pounds to one sig fig, so assuming linear growth and spherical cows etc the black hole is gaining mass at the same rate as about 4e30 Americans, which is a lot.