Food safety authorities in the US and Singapore have already approved synthetic meat and the EU is also expected to:
Italy's right-wing government has backed a bill that would ban laboratory-produced meat and other synthetic foods, highlighting Italian food heritage and health protection.
If the proposals go through, breaking the ban would attract fines of up to €60,000 (£53,000).
Francesco Lollobrigida, who runs the rebranded ministry for agriculture and food sovereignty, spoke of the importance of Italy's food tradition.
The farmers' lobby praised the move.
But it was a blow for some animal welfare groups, which have highlighted lab-made meat as a solution to issues including protecting the environment from carbon emissions and food safety.
[...] The proposals, approved by ministers on Tuesday, seek to ban synthetic foods produced from animal cells without killing the animal, and would apply to lab-produced fish and synthetic milk too.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday March 31, @06:47PM
Real men, and real women, have little problem with eating lambs, cows, pigs, etc. Today's generations are the first humans to be born without incisors and canines in their dental structure. With a few more generations of development, we will start eating the Eloi!!
(Score: 2) by EJ on Friday March 31, @07:27PM
I don't really care where my meat comes from as long as it tastes good (and isn't made of people). I enjoy steak, chicken, pork, etc. just fine, but I'm not stubborn enough to reject a good meal just because it was lab-grown.
I'm perfectly fine with farmers providing me "real" meat, but I also accept that there can be other factors at play. There was mad cow disease. There's bird flu. There are plenty of other issues that can crop up down the road that ravage our meat production ability.
As long as they don't start trying to ban "real" meat, I'll happily allow lab-grown meat to coexist if it is properly labeled as such.