Stories
Slash Boxes
Comments

SoylentNews is people

Italy Moves to Ban Lab-grown Meat to Protect Food Heritage

posted by hubie on Friday March 31, @06:37PM   Printer-friendly
News

upstart writes:

Food safety authorities in the US and Singapore have already approved synthetic meat and the EU is also expected to:

Italy's right-wing government has backed a bill that would ban laboratory-produced meat and other synthetic foods, highlighting Italian food heritage and health protection.

If the proposals go through, breaking the ban would attract fines of up to €60,000 (£53,000).

Francesco Lollobrigida, who runs the rebranded ministry for agriculture and food sovereignty, spoke of the importance of Italy's food tradition.

The farmers' lobby praised the move.

But it was a blow for some animal welfare groups, which have highlighted lab-made meat as a solution to issues including protecting the environment from carbon emissions and food safety.

[...] The proposals, approved by ministers on Tuesday, seek to ban synthetic foods produced from animal cells without killing the animal, and would apply to lab-produced fish and synthetic milk too.

Original Submission


«  Bent Light in Deep Space Reveals One of the Biggest Black Holes Ever Detected
This discussion was created by hubie (1068) for logged-in users only. Log in and try again!
Italy Moves to Ban Lab-grown Meat to Protect Food Heritage | Log In/Create an Account | Top | 2 comments | Search Discussion
Display Options Threshold/Breakthrough Mark All as Read Mark All as Unread
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.
(1)

  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday March 31, @06:47PM

    by Anonymous Coward on Friday March 31, @06:47PM (#1299232)

    animal welfare groups, which have highlighted lab-made meat as a solution to issues

    Real men, and real women, have little problem with eating lambs, cows, pigs, etc. Today's generations are the first humans to be born without incisors and canines in their dental structure. With a few more generations of development, we will start eating the Eloi!!

  • (Score: 2) by EJ on Friday March 31, @07:27PM

    by EJ (2452) on Friday March 31, @07:27PM (#1299238)

    I don't really care where my meat comes from as long as it tastes good (and isn't made of people). I enjoy steak, chicken, pork, etc. just fine, but I'm not stubborn enough to reject a good meal just because it was lab-grown.

    I'm perfectly fine with farmers providing me "real" meat, but I also accept that there can be other factors at play. There was mad cow disease. There's bird flu. There are plenty of other issues that can crop up down the road that ravage our meat production ability.

    As long as they don't start trying to ban "real" meat, I'll happily allow lab-grown meat to coexist if it is properly labeled as such.

(1)