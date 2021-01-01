German company Isar Aerospace has raised $165 million in order to ramp up the development of its Spectrum rocket, which is scheduled for its debut launch later this year. For Europeans needing access to space, the rocket's arrival will come not a moment too soon.

[...] Isar Aerospace has raised a total of $330 million so far, with $75 million raised during its previous round of funding in July 2021. The funds will go towards the development of Isar's Spectrum rocket, a two-stage launch vehicle designed to carry small and medium sized satellites to orbit. According to ISAR, Spectrum should be capable of carrying 2,205 pounds (1,000 kilograms) to low Earth orbit (LEO). By comparison, SpaceX's medium-lift Falcon 9 can hoist 50,265 pounds (22,800 kg) to LEO.

Spectrum's inaugural launch is planned for the second half of 2023. Isar Aerospace is currently running tests on the rocket's Aquila engine, which was developed and manufactured in-house. The company is also finalizing its infrastructure at the launch site in Andøya, Norway, which will host Spectrum's debut liftoff.

[...] Europe is desperately in need of its own launch vehicles, whether for small or medium lift, to provide local access to space. Spectrum won't be the most powerful rocket when it debuts, but it'll fill a troublesome gap, especially until Vega-C and Ariane 6 come through.