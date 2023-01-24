In cybersecurity, the phrase "what they don't know won't hurt them" is not only wrong, it's dangerous. Despite this, it's a motto that remains in many organizations' PR playbooks, as demonstrated by the recent LastPass and Fortra data breaches.

[...] TechCrunch+ has learned that LastPass has already lost customers because of its silent-treatment approach to its breach. And Fortra is likely to face a similar fate after TechCrunch+ heard from multiple customers that they only learned that their data had been stolen after receiving a ransom demand; Fortra had assured them that the data was safe.

Smaller companies, too, are employing a silent-treatment approach to data breaches: Kids' tech coding camp iD Tech failed to acknowledge a January breach that saw hackers access the personal data of close to 1 million users, including names, dates of birth, passwords stored in plaintext, and about 415,000 unique email addresses. Concerned parents told us at the time that they only became aware of the breach after receiving a notification from a third-party data breach notification service.

[...] While getting hacked can be forgivable, an organization's victim status will not last long if it fails to respond appropriately or at all — as demonstrated by LastPass and Fortra.