Tech giants want to build massive, "hyperscale" data centers in the Netherlands, but a popular political movement wants them stopped:
There are around 200 data centers in the Netherlands, most of them renting out server space to several different companies. But since 2015, the country has also witnessed the arrival of enormous "hyperscalers," buildings that generally span at least 10,000 square feet and are set up to service a single (usually American) tech giant. Lured here by the convergence of European internet cables, temperate climates, and an abundance of green energy, Microsoft and Google have built hyperscalers; Meta has tried and failed.
Against the backdrop of an intensifying Dutch nitrogen crisis, building these hyperscalers is becoming more controversial. Nitrogen, produced by cars, agriculture, and heavy machinery used in construction, can be a dangerous pollutant, damaging ecosystems and endangering people's health. The Netherlands produces four times more nitrogen than the average across the EU. The Dutch government has pledged to halve emissions by 2030, partly by persuading farmers to reduce their livestock herds or leave the industry altogether. Farmers have responded with protests, blockading roads with tractors and manure and dumping slurry outside the nature minister's home.
The courts have also halted thousands of building projects—forcing construction jobs like Microsoft's to apply for permits proving they would not make the nitrogen crisis worse.
[...] The dispute over nitrogen permits has put Microsoft's data center developments in direct opposition to an increasingly powerful farming community. Earlier this month, a new political force, called the Farmer Citizen Movement (BBB), did so well in provincial elections, it became the joint-largest party in the Dutch Senate. The party, which emerged in response to the nitrogen crisis, also has strong views on data centers. "We think the data center is unnecessary," says Ingrid de Sain, farmer turned party leader of the BBB in North Holland, referring to the Microsoft complex. "It is a waste of fertile soil to put the data centers boxes here. The BBB is against this."
[...] In a climate where industries are bickering about who is and isn't allowed to create nitrogen emissions, farmers groups argue that priority should be given to the farmers, whose operations they say were made illegal overnight by a 2019 change in nitrogen rules. "Only after these agricultural entrepreneurs are legalized can they use freed-up nitrogen space for the construction of data centers or anything else for that matter," says Job Knobbout, spokesperson for the Netherlands Agricultural and Horticultural Association (LTO).
Opposition to datacenter development is growing, in the Netherlands and elsewhere in Europe. When Meta proposed building the Netherlands' biggest data center yet in the municipality of Zeewolde, locals rallied against the project until the whole plan was called off. Farmers were influential in this debate as well. "With Zeewolde, in particular, the data center would have taken away land that was actually being rented out by the government to farmers, to give that to a multinational company," says Karin van Es, associate professor of media studies at Utrecht University, who has studied the data center debate. "So that created a lot of tension."
[...] Ruiter says he's continued to talk about data centers because he wants to remind people that "the cloud" they've come to rely on isn't just an ethereal concept—it's something that has a physical manifestation, here in the farmland of North Holland. He worries that growing demand for data storage from people, and also, increasingly, AI, will just mean more and more hyperscale facilities.
"Of course, we need some data centers," he says. But he wants us to talk about restructuring the way the internet works so they are not so necessary. "We should be having the philosophical debate of what do we do with all our data? I don't think we need to store everything online in a central place."
(Score: 2) by Rosco P. Coltrane on Saturday April 01, @12:34AM
