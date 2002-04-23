from the diggy-diggy-star dept.
There once was a cosmic seed that sprouted the Milky Way galaxy. Astronomers have discovered its last surviving remnants:
For around 20 years, astronomers have struggled to find an ancient group of stars mixed in with the gas, dust and newer stars of our galaxy's bulge. These "fossil" stars preceded the Milky Way and should have been discernible by their distinctive chemistry and orbits. Yet until recently, only a small number of them had ever been found.
Now, a determined effort using data-intensive machine learning has unearthed a trove of them, bringing into focus their features and fates. The methods used in their discovery have enabled scientists to update their understanding of the Milky Way's formation and of disk galaxies in general.
Astronomers believe that the Milky Way was preceded by something called a proto-galaxy — a violent, chaotic place containing young stars with wild orbits. Its origin story starts out credibly enough. After the Big Bang, dark matter coalesced in our region of space. The dark matter attracted ordinary matter. The first waves of stars then arose, but how these stars got there was anyone's guess.
[...] By the 2000s, scientists had settled on two formation theories. Either the proto-galaxy gave birth to the Milky Way's first stars internally, as gas coalesced into stars, or it cannibalized other galaxies, ripping out stars and siphoning off dark matter. To settle the question, astronomers would need to isolate the Milky Way's earliest star population. Studies identified candidate stars, but if the internal-nursery theory was correct, a much larger fossil population lay undiscovered.
[...] The team whittled down a population of 1.5 million stars to about 18,000 early stars with low metallicity located in the Milky Way's bulge. "A decade ago, I was thrilled to have a sample of almost 1,000 low-metallicity bulge stars," said Melissa Ness, an astronomer at Columbia University. "We are now in a regime of having many thousands of these metal-poor stars. That's an incredible data set to work with."
The researchers still needed to answer at least one more question: Where were the proto-galaxy's stars headed? The answer came from another type of measurement newly available in the Gaia DR3 release — the speed at which the stars are moving along our line of sight. Knowing this velocity made it possible to uncover each star's orbit.
What emerged was a portrait of a halo-shaped proto-galaxy, as anticipated by some theorists. The population of elderly, metal-poor stars orbited in a small, tight sphere with a radius of 9,000 light-years, which the team dubbed the "poor old heart" of the Milky Way.
Overall, the findings suggest that the proto-galaxy didn't steal stars from other galaxies. If it had, their stellar orbits would be headed toward regions beyond the Milky Way.