U of A expert contests popular claims about a "wood-wide web":
The idea that forest trees can "talk" to each other through a connective underground web of delicate fungal filaments tickles the imagination.
In fact, the concept is so intriguing, it's taken root in popular media, from a popular book to podcasts, TV and radio shows.
Dubbed the "wood-wide web," the idea that underground fungi allow trees to share resources with their seedlings — and even protect them — definitely puts the "fun" in fungus.
But the science behind those ideas is unproven, cautions University of Alberta expert Justine Karst.
In a perspective published in Nature Ecology & Evolution, Karst and two colleagues contest three popular claims about the capabilities of underground fungi known as common mycorrhizal networks, or CMNs, that connect roots of multiple plants underground. Fungi are living organisms such as moulds, yeast and mushrooms.
"It's great that CMN research has sparked interest in forest fungi, but it's important for the public to understand that many popular ideas are ahead of the science," says Karst, associate professor in the U of A's Faculty of Agricultural, Life & Environmental Sciences.
While CMNs have been scientifically proven to exist, there is no strong evidence that they offer benefits to trees and their seedlings, the researchers suggest.
[...] "Distorting science on CMNs in forests is a problem because sound science is critical for making decisions on how forests are managed. It's premature to base forest practices and policies on CMNs per se, without further evidence. And failing to identify misinformation can erode public trust in science."
[...] There is a great deal scientists do actually know about the value of mycorrhizal fungi in forests, Karst adds.
The fungi draw nutrients and water from the soil and pass those to the trees, and also protect the roots from pathogens. And by using and storing carbon from the trees, the fungi also benefit the forest.
"Mycorrhizal fungi are essential for the growth and survival of trees, and have an important role in forest management and conservation practices," says Karst, "even if trees are not talking to each other through CMNs."
Journal Reference:
Karst, J., Jones, M.D. & Hoeksema, J.D. Positive citation bias and overinterpreted results lead to misinformation on common mycorrhizal networks in forests. Nat Ecol Evol (2023). https://doi.org/10.1038/s41559-023-01986-1