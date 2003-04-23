from the I-guess-that's-why-the-bugs-don't-like-them-either dept.
Strawberries tend to be blander and less nutritious when treated with particular pesticides:
Have you ever bitten into a plump, red strawberry, only to find it bland and watery? Certain pesticides might be responsible. A team reporting in ACS' Journal of Agricultural and Food Chemistry has found that two common strawberry fungicides can impact cellular mechanisms, creating berries with subdued flavor and sweetness, as well as a lower nutritional value.
The flavor profile of any produce, including berries, is a result of its taste and smell — sweetness often arises from the amount of dissolved glucose or fructose, and a unique aroma comes from volatile compounds, such as esters and terpenes. In addition, many fruits are also full of nutrients, including vitamin C, folic acid and antioxidants. But because fungicides are designed to disrupt the cellular processes of detrimental fungi, they could accidentally interfere with these processes in crops, inhibiting production of these important flavor and nutritional compounds. So, Jinling Diao and colleagues wanted to investigate how two common pesticides used on strawberries — boscalid (BOS) and difenoconazole (DIF) — affect specific molecular pathways in berries.
[...] Looking more closely, the team found that BOS had a direct effect on the regulation of genes involved in cellular pathways related to producing sugars, volatile compounds, nutrients and amino acids. Finally, in a blind taste test, people consistently preferred the untreated strawberries. The researchers say that this work could provide guidance to farmers about the use of pesticides.
The researchers found that, despite having the same size and color of untreated strawberries, the ones treated with the pesticides had lower levels of soluble sugar and nutrients, the sugars were converted into acids, and the amounts of volatile compounds changed, which subdued the taste and aroma.
Journal Reference:
Yuping Liu, Rui Liu, Yue Deng, et al., Insights into the Mechanism of Flavor Loss in Strawberries Induced by Two Fungicides Integrating Transcriptome and Metabolome Analysis, J. Agric. Food Chem. 2023, 71, 8, 3906–3919, 2023 https://doi.org/10.1021/acs.jafc.2c08157
(Score: 3, Insightful) by Thexalon on Tuesday April 04, @12:09PM (1 child)
Most produce sold in America is designed to look good and travel well. Any flavor is an optional bonus, because the buyer won't notice those things until after they've already parted with their money.
If you can, get some stuff from a local farm or farmer's market, and compare it to what's in your supermarket. You'll notice the difference immediately.
The only thing that stops a bad guy with a compiler is a good guy with a compiler.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday April 04, @12:15PM
What is interesting about this article is that the final berries for the treated and untreated looked the same, but didn't taste the same, so I think this goes beyond just the shelf attractiveness of it. I've certainly noticed that regular grocery strawberries are bland and frankly not worth buying, but I will definitely try again with something out of the organic section. Farmer's Markets, as you point out, are generally your best option for taste. I have a few strawberry plants in a planter, but I typically don't get many of those. I thought it was deer, but I've caught my hound with his head in the planter!