Uber Eats and other food-delivery drivers will receive paid sick leave under rules approved by the Seattle City Council:
The Seattle City Council today unanimously approved rules providing paid sick leave for food-delivery and other on-demand, app-based gig economy workers. The city appears to be the first in the nation to permanently ensure these protections.
[...] The measure applies to workers for companies such as DoorDash, Grubhub and Uber Eats, as well as platforms providing on-demand work such as laundry services and car washing. Similar benefits already exist at the state level for ride-hailing companies including Lyft and Uber. Seattle's legislation provides a suite of sick and "safe" time benefits including paid time off for:
- an illness and preventative health care;
- if a company stops operations due to a public health emergency or other safety reason;
- due to a school closure for a family member; and
- in order to seek services for domestic violence, sexual assault or stalking.
Mosqueda sponsored the legislation and was also the lead on similar, temporary protections put in place in June 2020 to aid workers during the COVID-19 pandemic. Mayor Bruce Harrell drafted the new legislation in partnership with the council and lauded passage of the measure, according to a statement.
[...] "From a public health perspective, it is extremely important for all workers to have access to paid sick leave, and the ability to take it without retaliation or retribution," Baker said by email.
For many delivery drivers, the work represents their primary income. Among gig platform workers, 31% said it was their main job, while 68% said it was a side job, according to a 2021 study by Pew Research Center. The benefits will have an outsized benefit for BIPOC adults: higher percentages of Black, Hispanic and Asian adults work for gig platforms than white workers.
According to the new rules, gig workers will accrue one day of time off for every 30 days of work that include a stop in Seattle. The amount paid will be an average of the compensation earned in the preceding 12 months. Nine days of paid sick leave can be carried over annually. And delivery companies are required to provide workers with written information about these benefits on a monthly basis.
(Score: 3, Informative) by Mykl on Wednesday April 05, @07:22AM (2 children)
I'm sure that the invisible hand of the market is great at stopping people from getting sick in the long run, but I for one am a fan of initiatives that prevent sick people from handling my food because they need to pay rent.
(Score: 2) by Mykl on Wednesday April 05, @07:25AM
Dammit - "Cue".
(Score: 3, Interesting) by Opportunist on Wednesday April 05, @07:35AM
I think I just found another puzzle piece of the reason why Covid rampaged through the US as if it was a third world nation.
(Score: 1, Troll) by Opportunist on Wednesday April 05, @07:33AM
You're telling me people can't get sick in the US?
The fuck?