Intel introduced the 8086 microprocessor in 1978. This processor ended up being hugely influential, setting the path for the x86 architecture that is extensively used today. One interesting feature of the 8086 was instructions that can efficiently operate on blocks of memory up to 64K bytes long. These instructions rapidly copy, compare, or scan data and are known as "string" instructions.
In this blog post, I explain string operations in the 8086, analyze the microcode that it used, and discuss the hardware circuitry that helped it out.
[...] I'll explain the behavior of an ALU micro-operation since it is important for string operations. The Arithmetic/Logic Unit (ALU) is the heart of the processor, performing addition, subtraction, and logical operations. The ALU has three temporary input registers that are invisible to the programmer: tmpA, tmpB, and tmpC. An ALU operation takes its first argument from any temporary register, while the second argument always comes from tmpB. Performing an ALU operation requires two micro-instructions. The first micro-instruction specifies the ALU operation and source register, configuring the ALU. For instance, ADD tmpA configures the ALU to add the tmpA register to the default tmpB register. In the next micro-instruction (or a later one), the ALU result can be accessed through a special register called Σ (SIGMA) and moved to another register.
I'll also explain the memory read and write micro-operations. A memory operation uses two internal registers: IND (Indirect) holds the memory address, while OPR (Operand) holds the word that is read or written. A typical memory micro-instruction for a read is R DS,BL. This causes the Bus Interface Unit to compute the memory address by adding the Data Segment (DS) to the IND register and then perform the read. The Bus Interface Unit determines if the instruction is performing a byte operation or a word operation and reads a byte or word as appropriate, going through the necessary bus cycles. The BL option3 causes the Bus Interface Unit to update the IND register as appropriate,3 incrementing or decrementing it by 1 or 2 depending on the Direction Flag and the size of the access (byte or word). All of this complexity happens in the hardware of the Bus Interface Unit and is invisible to the microcode. The tradeoff is that this simplifies the microcode but makes the chip's hardware considerably more complicated.