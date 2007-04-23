As the article in the Guardian goes on to explain, the culture that has grown up around the dembow rhythm and its many offshoots is large and flourishing. The lawsuit itself cites no less than 56 songs, and on popular sites like YouTube there many dembow and reggaeton mixes and collections that testify to the vitality and range of the music that has emerged over the last few decades. To claim "ownership" of the very simple rhythmic patterns that are used is as absurd as claiming ownership of the waltz or tango.

If successful, the court case will have a devastating effect on dembo and raggaeton culture, since many of today's and tomorrow's artists will doubtless prefer to move on to other styles rather than pay a dembo tax to use something as basic as a rhythm. A couple of musicians may win a few extra dollars, but there will be millions of losers in the form of fans of this music, who will have less of the style they love available to them.[...]