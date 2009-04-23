Australia's top spy agency has added to growing concerns about a popular social media app, and its collection of users' personal data. State governments across the nation are issuing TikTok bans on official work devices as concerns about data safety increase worldwide.

The app's Australian general manager Lee Hunter recently told The Project that users should feel "safe" on TikTok, and claimed China had no way of accessing data – despite the site's parent company operating out of China.

However, national intelligence organisation Australian Signals Directorate (ASD) recently released advice about the app, warning the general public not to use it on a device that can access other information.

"Do not use it on a phone that can access any official information, for example, any workplace communication (email clients, MS Teams)," the ASD warned in advice shared by the Tasmanian government.