An energy-saving coating needs no pigments, and it keeps the surface beneath it 30 degrees cooler:
Color surrounds us in nature, and we re-create it with pigments. You can think of pigments as pulverized minerals, heavy metals, or chemicals that we swish into oil and spread over a canvas or car: Cobalt becomes blue; ochre red; cadmium yellow. "But nature has a very different way of creating color than we do," Chanda says. Some of nature's most vivid looks—the kind worn by peacocks, beetles, and butterflies—do their thing without pigment.
Those colors come from topography. Submicroscopic landscapes on the outer surfaces of peacock feathers, beetle shells, and butterfly wings diffract light to produce what's known as structural color. It's longer-lasting and pigment-free. And to scientists, it's the key to creating paint that is not only better for the planet but might also help us live in a hotter world.
In a paper published this month in Science Advances, Chanda's lab demonstrated a first-of-its-kind paint based on structural color. They think it's the lightest paint in the world—and they mean that both in terms of weight and temperature. The paint consists of tiny aluminum flakes dotted with even tinier aluminum nanoparticles. A raisin's worth of the stuff could cover both the front and back of a door. It's lightweight enough to potentially cut fuel usage in planes and cars that are coated with it. It doesn't trap heat from sunlight like pigments do, and its constituents are less toxic than paints made with heavy metals like cadmium and cobalt.
[...] Because structural color can blanket an entire surface with just a thin, ultralight layer, Chanda thinks this will be a game changer—for airlines. A Boeing 747 needs about 500 kilograms of paint. He estimates that his paint could cover the same area with 1.3 kilograms. That's more than 1,000 pounds shaved off each plane, which would reduce how much fuel is needed per journey.
[...] Structural paint may also last longer. (Some airlines repaint planes every four years.) Pigment molecules break down in sunlight but structural color doesn't—so it doesn't fade. "We have all these ways of trying to fix pigment, to try to prevent it from oxidizing and losing its color. Or it fades and we throw it in the landfill," says Baumeister, who is also a cofounder of consultancy Biomimicry 3.8. "But when you need color to last forever—for the life of the organism—structural color is preferred."
Chanda's team also realized that, unlike conventional paint, structural paint doesn't absorb infrared radiation, so it doesn't trap heat. ("That's the reason your car gets hot in the hot sun," he says.) The new paint is inherently cooling in comparison: Based on the lab's preliminary experiments, it can keep surfaces 20 to 30 degrees Fahrenheit cooler than conventional paint.
Journal Reference:
Pablo Cencillo-Abad, Daniel Franklin, Pamela Mastranzo-Ortega, et al., Ultralight plasmonic structural color paint, Science Advances, 2023. DOI: 10.1126/sciadv.adf7207
