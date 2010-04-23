"The initial step was to ... see how these things behave," says Herbsleb, comparing the Mites sensors to motion detectors that people might want to test out. "It's purely just, 'How well does it work as a motion detector?' And, you know, nobody's asked to consent. It's just trying out a piece of hardware."

Of course, the system's advanced capabilities meant that Mites were not just motion detectors—and other department members saw things differently. "It's a lot to ask of people to have a sensor with a microphone that is running in their office," says Jonathan Aldrich, a computer science professor, even if "I trust my coworkers as a general principle and I believe they deserve that trust." He adds, "Trusting someone to be a good colleague is not the same as giving them a key to your office or having them install something in your office that can record private things." Allowing someone else to control a microphone in your office, he says, is "very much like giving someone else a key."

As the debate built over the next year, it pitted students against their advisors and academic heroes as well—although many objected in private, fearing the consequences of speaking out against a well-funded, university-backed project.

In the video recording of the town hall obtained by MIT Technology Review, attendees asked how researchers planned to notify building occupants and visitors about data collection. Jessica Colnago, then a PhD student, was concerned about how the Mites' mere presence would affect studies she was conducting on privacy. "As a privacy researcher, I would feel morally obligated to tell my participant about the technology in the room," she said in the meeting. While "we are all colleagues here" and "trust each other," she added, "outside participants might not."