Ether is finally untethering itself from mining—and driving renewed debate about bitcoin's environmental impact:
At 19:27 Eastern time on April 12, the Ethereum blockchain, home to the world's second-most-popular cryptocurrency, ether, will finally sever its links to crypto mining. Within the Ethereum bubble, a sense of anticipation is building; some are planning "viewing parties" for the occasion. Codenamed "Shanghai," the update to Ethereum caps off a process, after "The Merge," which fundamentally changes the way transactions are verified and the network secured.
Under the old system, proof-of-work (PoW) mining, the right to process a batch of transactions and earn a crypto reward is determined by a race to solve a mathematical puzzle. The greater the computing power miners throw at the problem, the greater their chance of winning the race. Under Ethereum's new proof-of-stake (PoS) system, there is no race and there are no miners; instead, the winner is determined by raffle. The greater the amount of ether somebody locks up on the network—or stakes—the greater the chance they hold a prize-winning ticket.
By demonstrating that a large-scale blockchain can shift from one system to another, Shanghai will reignite a debate over whether the practice of mining that still supports bitcoin, the most widely traded cryptocurrency, is viable and sustainable. [...]
"The energy consumption problem is Bitcoin's achilles heel," says de Vries. "It's a simple fact that as the price of bitcoin gets higher, the energy consumption problem gets worse. The more money miners make, the more they will typically spend on resources: hardware and electricity.
But many bitcoiners dispute the characterization of the network as energy-guzzling and carbon intensive, saying that mining is increasingly powered by renewable energy. And, they say, PoS is inferior to PoW—prone to centralization (crypto's great nemesis), concentrating influence and wealth in the hands of the wealthy, without any mitigating forces, like energy costs, pulling in the opposite direction. All of this makes Shanghai a proxy battle over the future of crypto.
[...] According to de Vries, it would be perfectly possible, from a technical perspective, for Bitcoin to follow in the footsteps of the Ethereum network. "Bitcoin could move to PoS, no problem," he says. "But it's a social challenge."
[...] The impasse is worsened by the ideological opposition to PoS among bitcoiners, separate from the environmental considerations. Some find unthinkable the idea of tampering with Satoshi Nakamoto's original invention, and others, like Bendiksen and Pritzker, believe PoS introduces greater risk of centralization and censorship—and therefore represents a threat to crypto's founding principles. "PoS is essentially the fiat system," says Pritzker, "because whoever has the gold makes the rules." For this reason, explains Bendiksen, bitcoiners will "never agree" to a shift.
"Any attack on bitcoin is an attack on their morality, values, and often their net worth. This makes everything feel personal," Von Wong told WIRED. "Because most people don't see themselves as intrinsically bad, they feel misjudged and misunderstood, which is a terrible place to start a conversation."