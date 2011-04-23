The records obtained by WIRED are more focused. They follow a previously unreported directive to staff of the San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency handed down last October to improve record keeping of incidents involving autonomous vehicles. Muni, as the agency is known, standardized the term "driverless car" when staff report "near-misses, collisions or other incidents resulting in transit delay," according to the directive. Agency logs show 12 "driverless" reports from September 2022 through March 8, 2023, though Muni video was provided for only eight of these cases. Overall, the incidents resulted in at least 83 minutes of direct delays for Muni riders, records show.

That data likely doesn't reflect the true scale of the problem. Muni staff don't follow every directive to the letter, and a single delay can slow other lines, worsening the blow. Buses and trains cannot weave around blockages as easily as pedestrians, other motorists, and cyclists, saddling transit-dependent travelers with some of the biggest headaches caused by errant driverless cars, according to transit advocates.

That left the Muni driver in a bind. "I can't move the bus," the driver said to one of two riders on board. "The car is automatic driving." The driver radioed managers and doffed their cap: "Whoosh ... Half hour, one hour. I don't know. Nothing to do." Thirty-eight stops and about five miles remained ahead for the 54. The driver, looking out at the Waymo, expressed disappointment: "This one not smart yet. Not smart. Not good."

Waymo's Karp says one of the company's roadside assistance crews arrived within 11 minutes of being dispatched to drive the SUV, clearing the blockage about 15 minutes after it began. Karp declined to elaborate on why the remote responder's guidance failed but said engineers have since introduced an unspecified change that allows addressing "these rare situations faster and with more flexibility."

The Transport Workers Union, which represents Muni train and bus drivers, deferred comment for this story to Muni. The agency declined to make drivers described in this story available for comment. But Tumlin, the Muni director, says San Francisco's transit workers are frustrated. "When you encounter a vehicle with no human on board, it is dispiriting and disempowering," he says. "There's no one there to communicate with at all."