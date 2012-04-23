Here's an experiment being run by undergraduate computer science students everywhere: Ask ChatGPT to generate phishing emails, and test whether these are better at persuading victims to respond or click on the link than the usual spam. It's an interesting experiment, and the results are likely to vary wildly based on the details of the experiment.

But while it's an easy experiment to run, it misses the real risk of large language models (LLMs) writing scam emails. Today's human-run scams aren't limited by the number of people who respond to the initial email contact. They're limited by the labor-intensive process of persuading those people to send the scammer money. LLMs are about to change that.

[...] Long-running financial scams are now known as pig butchering, growing the potential mark up until their ultimate and sudden demise. Such scams, which require gaining trust and infiltrating a target's personal finances, take weeks or even months of personal time and repeated interactions. It's a high stakes and low probability game that the scammer is playing.

Here is where LLMs will make a difference. Much has been written about the unreliability of OpenAI's GPT models and those like them: They "hallucinate" frequently, making up things about the world and confidently spouting nonsense. For entertainment, this is fine, but for most practical uses it's a problem. It is, however, not a bug but a feature when it comes to scams: LLMs' ability to confidently roll with the punches, no matter what a user throws at them, will prove useful to scammers as they navigate hostile, bemused, and gullible scam targets by the billions. AI chatbot scams can ensnare more people, because the pool of victims who will fall for a more subtle and flexible scammer—one that has been trained on everything ever written online—is much larger than the pool of those who believe the king of Nigeria wants to give them a billion dollars.