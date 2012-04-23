from the sometimes-simple-solutions-are-the-simplest dept.
Heat batteries could help cut emissions by providing new routes to use solar and wind power:
A handful of startups think bricks that hold heat could be the key to bringing renewable energy to some of the world's biggest polluters.
Industries that make products ranging from steel to baby food require a lot of heat—most of which is currently generated by burning fossil fuels like natural gas. Heavy industry makes up about a quarter of worldwide emissions, and alternative power sources that produce fewer greenhouse gases (like wind and solar) can't consistently generate the heat that factories need to manufacture their wares.
Enter heat batteries. A growing number of companies are working to deploy systems that can capture heat generated by clean electricity and store it for later in stacks of bricks. Many of these systems use simple designs and commercially available materials, and they could be built quickly, anywhere they're needed. One demonstration in California started up earlier this year, and other test systems are following close behind. They're still in early stages, but heat storage systems have the potential to help wean industries off fossil fuels.
One key to heat batteries' potential success is their simplicity. "If you want to make it to giant scale, everybody ought to agree that it's boring and reliable," says John O'Donnell, CEO of California-based heat storage startup Rondo Energy
Many industrial processes run 24 hours a day, so they'll need constant heating. By carefully controlling the heat transfer, Rondo's system can charge quickly, taking advantage of short periods when electricity is cheap because renewable sources are available. The startup's heat batteries will probably require about four hours of charging to be able to provide heat constantly, day and night.
[...] In Rondo's system, electricity travels through a heating element, where it's transformed into heat. It's the same mechanism that a toaster uses, O'Donnell says—just a lot bigger and hotter. The heat then radiates through the stack of bricks, warming them up to temperatures that can reach over 1,500 °C (2,700 °F).
The insulated steel container housing the bricks can keep them hot for hours or even days. When it's time to use the trapped heat, fans blow air through the bricks. The air can reach temperatures of up to 1,000 °C (1,800 °F) as it travels through the gaps.
How the final heat then is used will depend on the commercial process, O'Donnell says, though many facilities will probably use it to turn water into high-pressure steam.
[...] Rondo isn't alone in its quest to deploy heat batteries in industry. Antora Energy, based in California, is also building heat storage systems, using carbon. "It's super simple—it's literally just solid blocks," says cofounder and COO Justin Briggs.
Instead of using a separate heating element (like Rondo's "toaster coil") to turn electricity into heat, Antora's system will use carbon blocks as a resistive heater, so they'll both generate and store heat. This could cut down on costs and complexity, Briggs explains. But the choice will also mean the system needs to be carefully enclosed, since graphite and other forms of carbon can degrade at high temperatures in the air.
[...] Even using commercially available materials, it'll take a while for heat storage to prove its role to manufacturers and make a meaningful dent in industrial emissions. But the technology could be one building block of a new, climate-friendly industrial sector. "We have all the tools we need to transform to a zero-carbon economy," O'Donnell says. Now it's time to build them.