A handful of startups think bricks that hold heat could be the key to bringing renewable energy to some of the world's biggest polluters.

Industries that make products ranging from steel to baby food require a lot of heat—most of which is currently generated by burning fossil fuels like natural gas. Heavy industry makes up about a quarter of worldwide emissions, and alternative power sources that produce fewer greenhouse gases (like wind and solar) can't consistently generate the heat that factories need to manufacture their wares.

Enter heat batteries. A growing number of companies are working to deploy systems that can capture heat generated by clean electricity and store it for later in stacks of bricks. Many of these systems use simple designs and commercially available materials, and they could be built quickly, anywhere they're needed. One demonstration in California started up earlier this year, and other test systems are following close behind. They're still in early stages, but heat storage systems have the potential to help wean industries off fossil fuels.

One key to heat batteries' potential success is their simplicity. "If you want to make it to giant scale, everybody ought to agree that it's boring and reliable," says John O'Donnell, CEO of California-based heat storage startup Rondo Energy

Many industrial processes run 24 hours a day, so they'll need constant heating. By carefully controlling the heat transfer, Rondo's system can charge quickly, taking advantage of short periods when electricity is cheap because renewable sources are available. The startup's heat batteries will probably require about four hours of charging to be able to provide heat constantly, day and night.