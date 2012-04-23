Gaming hardware manufacturer MSI confirmed today that it was the victim of a cyberattack. In a brief statement on its website, the company said that the attack hit "part of its information systems," which have since returned to regular operations.

The company advises its customers only to get BIOS and firmware updates from the MSI website and no other sources. It's light on details, saying that after "detecting network anomalies," MSI implemented "defense mechanisms and carried out recovery measures," and then informed the the government and law enforcement.

[...] The post doesn't mention if customer data was stolen or affected. Tom's Hardware reached out to MSI but did not hear back in time for publication. In addition, emails to official spokesperson addresses listed on the company's website bounced.