Many people believe that any and all opposition to the Covid vaccine comes from "far-right" Republican conspiracy theorists in the flyover states. I guess the Swiss government will now be branded with those labels as their Federal Office of Public Health is now recommending that a Covid vaccination is not needed, even for people at especially high risk. They list pregnant women and people with compromised immune systems as an exception. They further state that those who wish to receive a Covid vaccine must pay for it out of their own pockets.

https://www.bag.admin.ch/bag/en/home/krankheiten/ausbrueche-epidemien-pandemien/aktuelle-ausbrueche-epidemien/novel-cov/impfen.html

In principle, no COVID-19 vaccination is recommended for spring/summer 2023. Nearly everyone in Switzerland has been vaccinated and/or contracted and recovered from COVID-19. Their immune system has therefore been exposed to the coronavirus. In spring/summer 2023, the virus will likely circulate less. The current virus variants also cause rather mild illness. For autumn 2023, the vaccination recommendation will be evaluated again and adjusted accordingly.