[...] It's true that with the sources that are currently available, human interpretation is needed to provide context, says Kaplan, though he thinks this could change once a sufficient number of historical documents are made machine readable.

But he imagines an application of machine learning that's more transformational—and potentially more problematic. Generative AI could be used to make predictions that flesh out blank spots in the historical record—for instance, about the number of apprentices in a Venetian artisan's workshop—based not on individual records, which could be inaccurate or incomplete, but on aggregated data. This may bring more non-elite perspectives into the picture but runs counter to standard historical practice, in which conclusions are based on available evidence.

Still, a more immediate concern is posed by neural networks that create false records.

[...] In other words, there's a risk that artificial intelligence, from historical chatbots to models that make predictions based on historical records, will get things very wrong. Some of these mistakes are benign anachronisms: a query to Aristotle on the chatbot Character.ai about his views on women (whom he saw as inferior) returned an answer that they should "have no social media." But others could be more consequential—especially when they're mixed into a collection of documents too large for a historian to be checking individually, or if they're circulated by someone with an interest in a particular interpretation of history.

Even if there's no deliberate deception, some scholars have concerns that historians may use tools they're not trained to understand. "I think there's great risk in it, because we as humanists or historians are effectively outsourcing analysis to another field, or perhaps a machine," says Abraham Gibson, a history professor at the University of Texas at San Antonio. Gibson says until very recently, fellow historians he spoke to didn't see the relevance of artificial intelligence to their work, but they're increasingly waking up to the possibility that they could eventually yield some of the interpretation of history to a black box.

[...] While skepticism toward such new technology persists, the field is gradually embracing it, and Valleriani thinks that in time, the number of historians who reject computational methods will dwindle. Scholars' concerns about the ethics of AI are less a reason not to use machine learning, he says, than an opportunity for the humanities to contribute to its development.