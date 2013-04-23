from the caveat-emptor dept.
Elon Musk admits he only bought Twitter because he thought he'd be forced to:
Elon Musk gave a rare interview to an actual reporter late on Tuesday, speaking to BBC reporter James Clayton on Twitter Spaces. During the interview, Clayton pressed Musk on whether his purchase of Twitter was, in the end, something he went through with willingly, or whether it was something he did because the active court case at the time in which Twitter was trying to force him to go through with the sale was going badly.
The answer (which we all suspected anyway) was that Musk did indeed only do the deal because he believed legally, he was going to be forced to do so anyway. Here's the relevant transcript from the Twitter Spaces audio:
Clayton: So then you change your mind again, and decided to buy it – did you do that? Did you do that?
Musk: Well, I kind of had to.
Clayton: Right. Did you do that, because you thought that a court would make you do that?
Musk: Yes.
Clayton: Right.
Musk: Yes, that is the reason.
Clayton: So you were still trying to get out of it. And then you just were advised by lawyers, "Look, you're going to buy this?"
Musk: Yes.
In case you don't recall (it was all the way back in September/October last year which is basically an eternity ago in current Twitter time), Twitter took Musk to trial to force him to honor his signed obligation to acquire the company for the agreed-upon price of $44 billion, or $54.20 per share. Musk was contending that his obligation was void because Twitter had, he claimed, inflated its real user numbers and understated the number of bots on the platform.
Musk then notified the SEC that he intended to buy the company after all at the price he originally set with the company, a move most agreed at the time was made because his legal case was weak and the trial was clearly not going his way.
(Score: 2) by https on Friday April 14, @05:32PM (2 children)
And we believe Greedy Elmo why?
Offended and laughing about it.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday April 14, @05:36PM
No you see, he HAD to buy it. And now he bought it, he HAS to use it to make provocative political statements every day.
(Score: 2) by Tork on Friday April 14, @05:42PM
Slashdolt Logic: "25 year old jokes about sharks and lasers are +5, Funny." 💩
(Score: 3, Insightful) by RamiK on Friday April 14, @06:38PM
( https://www.rev.com/blog/transcripts/elon-musk-interview-with-the-bbc-4-11-23-transcript [rev.com] )
If Musk could prove Twitter lied about their figures, he would have sued over breach-of-contract by presenting the evidence in court.
The only reasonable explanation to Musk's actions that can track with the facts is that he was planning to pump the stock by having the board refuse his offer before dumping the stock but was caught by surprise when they signed the paperwork and closed the deal. So, he tried to wiggle out of the deal and delay the transaction while looking for other investors but when he failed he was forced to take a loan and even sell stocks to cover the payments.
compiling...