Employers participating in the proposed two-year pilot program would transition some or all of their workers to a shortened workweek without any loss of pay or benefits:
Following a similar program in Europe, two Massachusetts lawmakers have filed a bill this week to create a two-year pilot program for a four-day workweek.
[...] The pilot program would run for two years and would be overseen by the Executive Office of Labor and Workforce Development. To participate, employers must agree to transition at least 15 workers to a shortened workweek.
While the bill was just filed this week, a number of businesses have already reached out to ask how they can participate, according to Cutler.
"I think this is really the perfect time for this kind of pilot program, given the changes we've seen in hybrid work as a result of the pandemic and the need to look for creative solutions to our current labor market challenges," Cutler said in an email response to Computerworld.
If the legislation passes, employers who participate in the pilot would agree to reduce the hours of all or some of their employees without reducing overall pay, status, or benefits. Businesses will also be eligible for a tax credit for their participation in the study and necessary data collection, Cutler said.
While the pilot program is designed to run for two years, individual businesses are not required to participate the entire time. The proposal is aimed at discovering the feasibility and benefits of a four-day work week.
"We chose this amount of time because we wanted to ensure a robust response and data availability. I have seen a variety of different lengths. In Maryland, there is a bill proposing a five-year pilot, for example. In this case, we felt two years struck a good balance," Cutler said. (The Maryland proposal was withdrawn earlier this year.)
The Massachusetts legislation doesn't call for participating organizations to adopt a strict 32-hour work week; instead, it states employees must receive "a meaningful reduction in actual work hours."
Transitioning from the traditional five-day, 40-hour work week to a four-day week has the potential to reduce burnout and boost performance among workers without negatively affecting employer productivity, according to Cutler. "They could also bring a competitive edge for employers who are able to attract and retain talent," he said.
Gartner is seeing "a high amount of interest" in four-day workweeks from its clients, according to Emily Rose McRae, a senior director with the research firm's HR practice.
"Many organizations, and their HR leaders, see a four-day workweek as the next step in their flexibility offerings for employees — offering flexibility on when and how much people work, in addition to where," she said. "For organizations that haven't been able to successfully implement remote or hybrid work, or that fundamentally can't for at least part of their workforce, a four-day workweek offers an opportunity to remain competitive in a still very tight talent market by offering a different kind of flexibility."
In general, four-day work week pilots have shown that productivity increases with reduced hours, so reducing pay may not be necessary — but it is an option for organizations that have regulatory or legal limits on reducing hours without reducing pay, McRae said.
In February, the world's largest trial of a four-day workweek completed its run, and 92% of the UK-based companies that participated said they plan to continue with the truncated work schedule because the benefits are so clear.
[...] Other findings from the UK study included:
- 71% of employees had reduced levels of burnout by the end of the trial.
- 39% were less stressed.
- 43% felt an improvement in mental health.
- 54% said they felt a reduction in negative emotions.
- 37% of employees saw improvements in physical health.
- 46% reported a reduction in fatigue.
- 40% saw a reduction in sleep difficulties.
While both men and women benefit from the UK's four-day week, women's experience is generally better, the study said.
"This is the case for burnout, life and job satisfaction, mental health, and reduced commuting time," Dale Whelehan, Ph.D., a behavioral scientist and CEO of 4 Day Week Global, said in an earlier interview. "Encouragingly, the burden of non-work duties appears to be balancing out, with more men taking on a greater share of housework and childcare."
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday April 14, @11:25PM
Given US companies' hostility towards their employees, I see this going no-where fast. A country founded by religious nutcases that were kicked out by other religious nutcases because they were too crazy and fundamentalist even for them, on the basis that "you must suffer because that brings you closer to god" is not going to adopt this at all. Especially not if this reduces said suffering.
I can already imagine the convos in the boardroom of the shortsighted:
"What? Give them more headspace so that they can think for themselves? Give them time to relax? They are stealing my time, goddammit. I own these fucker! Give them a day they can use to find a new job elsewhere than my hellhole? Get them back in here and turn up the heat. Let's show them what a sweatshop really looks like! From now on, 60hrs/week...!"