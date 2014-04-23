One of the main questions surrounding humanity's next giant leap into deep space is whether humans can thrive on missions far from Earth. A new theory says yes, but only in environments modeled deeply after our own planet.

Father-daughter research duo Morgan Irons of Cornell University and Lee G. Irons from the Norfolk Institute dub the idea "pancosmorio," a word that means "all word limit," in a paper published in Frontiers in Astronomy and Space Sciences last month. Irons and Irons argue that, to allow humans to survive on lengthy treks into deep space, these missions must recreate Earth-like ecosystems, including Earth-like gravity and oxygen, reliable sources of water, as well as societal systems like steady agricultural output and the recycling of waste.

"For humans to sustain themselves and all of their technology, infrastructure and society in space, they need a self-restoring, Earth-like, natural ecosystem to back them up," said Morgan Irons in a press release from the institution. "Without these kinds of systems, the mission fails."

[...] "There are conditions from which human life has evolved. Such conditions are required to sustain human life at its current level of growth," the scientists write in their study. "The availability of such conditions to humans defines the limit of their world."