The "pancosmorio theory" says that for humans to survive in space, missions must duplicate ecological conditions found back home, including Earth's gravity:
One of the main questions surrounding humanity's next giant leap into deep space is whether humans can thrive on missions far from Earth. A new theory says yes, but only in environments modeled deeply after our own planet.
Father-daughter research duo Morgan Irons of Cornell University and Lee G. Irons from the Norfolk Institute dub the idea "pancosmorio," a word that means "all word limit," in a paper published in Frontiers in Astronomy and Space Sciences last month. Irons and Irons argue that, to allow humans to survive on lengthy treks into deep space, these missions must recreate Earth-like ecosystems, including Earth-like gravity and oxygen, reliable sources of water, as well as societal systems like steady agricultural output and the recycling of waste.
"For humans to sustain themselves and all of their technology, infrastructure and society in space, they need a self-restoring, Earth-like, natural ecosystem to back them up," said Morgan Irons in a press release from the institution. "Without these kinds of systems, the mission fails."
[...] "There are conditions from which human life has evolved. Such conditions are required to sustain human life at its current level of growth," the scientists write in their study. "The availability of such conditions to humans defines the limit of their world."
[...] "Our bodies, our natural ecosystems, all the energy movement and the way we utilize energy is all fundamentally based upon 1G of gravity being present," Morgan said in the press release. "There is just no other place in space where there is 1G of gravity; that just doesn't exist anywhere else in our solar system. That's one of the first problems we must solve."
[...] "Gravity induces a gradient in the fluid pressure within the body of the living thing to which the autonomic functions of the life form are attuned," Lee G. Irons said in the press release. "An example of gravity imbalance would be the negative affect on the eyesight of humans in Earth orbit, where they don't experience the weight necessary to induce the pressure gradient."
[...] No doubt—creating Earth-like conditions away from Earth will be a daunting challenge, but the new paper offers a sensible roadmap for moving forward.
Journal Reference:
Lee G. Irons and Morgan A. Irons, Pancosmorio (world limit) theory of the sustainability of human migration and settlement in space [open], Front. Astron. Space Sci., Volume 10 - 2023 | https://doi.org/10.3389/fspas.2023.1081340