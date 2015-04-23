Despite criticism by UN members, she said, "by April 2022, many democratic countries that had strongly opposed the draft treaty were actively engaging in the negotiations and pursuing compromise through amendments."

What concerns Rodriguez and other representatives of advocacy groups at the briefing is that the treaty negotiators will compromise on surveillance, privacy, and human rights.

Part of the problem lies in the vague language of the proposed chapters. Rodriguez cited the chapters on international cooperation, which could open the door to bulk data sharing rather than investigations related to specific evidence. Another problem, she said, is the dual criminality provision which could bring state authorities into investigating activities that they do not consider crimes in their own country.

"Unfortunately, instead of progressing towards a human rights-based approach in the negotiation of the treaty, as of now, the current draft is moving away from them," said Rodriguez. "Countries such as India, Russia, China, Iran, Syria, Egypt, and Tonga have even proposed to delete references to international human rights obligations."

Another problematic section, she said, endorses "special investigative techniques." It would make any form of surveillance acceptable, whether it exists currently, like facial recognition, or has yet to be developed.

"This provision also has a very problematic clause, which allows the removal or replacement of data being transmitted over networks," said Rodriguez.

Barbora Bukovská, senior director for law and policy with ARTICLE 19, a UK-based human rights organization, said many of the proposed new crimes are speech-based offenses.

"Those are offenses when you're punished for speaking or doing something online, because this peripherally involves using computer or digital technology," said Bukovská. "And there are extremely vague and overbroad provisions which the states would have to then replicate their national legislation."

One consequence of this, she said, would be to restrict freedom of expression.

"It should be a concern to journalists, human rights defenders, and activists in general because you might be prosecuted under these provisions if adopted in national legislation," she said.

[...] "It must be ensured that government hacking must not be justified in any way," said Fachathaler. "Government hacking is unlike any other form of existing surveillance techniques. It is far more intrusive. It permits remote and secret access to personal devices and data stored on them. It can conduct various forms of real time surveillance. It can manipulate data on devices without leaving any trace."

Fachathaler said the current proposals also lack any remedy for privacy violations and any power to audit investigations to ensure compliance with applicable law.

"We're not against more modern law enforcement techniques because we understand modern law enforcement in response to new developments in this field of cybercrime is of course important and necessary," she said. "But the present draft goes far beyond that simple goal."