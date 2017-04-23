from the ick-its-a-snake dept.
Looking ahead to exploring inside some of the other planets and satellites in the solar system, here is a proposal for a multi-jointed snake robot https://www.bbc.com/news/av/world-us-canada-65245054 with a video animation available from the BBC, https://www.bbc.com/news/av/world-us-canada-65245054
Here's a snip,
The EELS initiative comes in the backdrop of discoveries made by the Cassini probe, which explored Saturn, its rings, and moons for nearly 13 years. The iconic mission ended in September 2017 when the spacecraft crashed into Saturn's atmosphere.
The remarkable discovery of plumes of water vapor ejected into space by Saturn's tiny icy moon Enceladus prompted the development of this EELS snake robot. This raised the possibility of a habitable liquid ocean beneath the moon's frozen crust and piqued the space community's interest in exploring this moon.
Coming soon to theaters, the sequel, "AI Snakes on a Plane" ??