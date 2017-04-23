As the world wakes up to exactly what a Tesla's onboard cameras can capture and beam back to their makers, a wider fear has arisen: is your car spying on you?

Systems such as telematics black boxes that record a vehicle's location and how it is driven are commonplace today. Complaints about how that data is fed back to Big Brother seem old-fashioned.

From Tesla's Model Y to the humble Mini, around two million of these data-gathering cars have been registered in the UK over the past five years.