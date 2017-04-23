23/04/17/1059203 story
Yes. Your new car is probably spying on you.
As the world wakes up to exactly what a Tesla's onboard cameras can capture and beam back to their makers, a wider fear has arisen: is your car spying on you?
Systems such as telematics black boxes that record a vehicle's location and how it is driven are commonplace today. Complaints about how that data is fed back to Big Brother seem old-fashioned.
From Tesla's Model Y to the humble Mini, around two million of these data-gathering cars have been registered in the UK over the past five years.
The question is, when will it be impossible to buy a car that can't spy on you.
(Score: 2) by fliptop on Tuesday April 18, @01:30AM (3 children)
As long as you can still buy older, used vehicles, the answer is, "never." Plus there's an upside, a couple of months ago I t-boned a woman who pulled out in front of me while I was driving my 1966 Ford F350. She was driving a 2013 Ford Escape. I crushed her driver's door so badly it wouldn't open, and my truck barely had a scratch. The upside? That little scratch cost her insurance company almost $1000.
To be oneself, and unafraid whether right or wrong, is more admirable than the easy cowardice of surrender to conformity
(Score: 2) by Rosco P. Coltrane on Tuesday April 18, @01:39AM (1 child)
That's not never. That's 20 years tops, until those older vehicles are maintainable only by dedicated enthusiasts who are willing to spend time finding hard-to-find parts. Your average driver doesn't want to deal with maintaining an old vehicle.
Or that's 10 years when said gasoline vehicles are legislated out of existence for environmental reasns at the pace electric cars are replacing traditional ones.
(Score: 2) by JoeMerchant on Tuesday April 18, @01:45AM
Depends on the models. Maintaining a 30+ year old Mazda Miata or most full size American pickup trucks is pretty easy, huge cheap parts market out there.
Something like a 1960s Jaguar? Yeah, better know or have your own good machine shop to make the replacement bits as needed. Upside? You can probably make better replacement parts than came OEM.
Україна досі не є частиною Росії. https://en.interfax.com.ua/news/general/878601.html Слава Україні 🌻
(Score: 2) by JoeMerchant on Tuesday April 18, @01:41AM
I had a 1977 GMC Sierra that got tagged pretty hard in the left side of the box. That insurance payout was enough to put in a new AC system, worth so much more than shiny paint.
Україна досі не є частиною Росії. https://en.interfax.com.ua/news/general/878601.html Слава Україні 🌻
(Score: 2) by JoeMerchant on Tuesday April 18, @01:39AM
But: will the computers refuse to function with lens caps on the interior cameras?
Україна досі не є частиною Росії. https://en.interfax.com.ua/news/general/878601.html Слава Україні 🌻
(Score: 2) by Rosco P. Coltrane on Tuesday April 18, @01:47AM
I have a 20 year old car that doesn't track me. It still drives okay. When it breaks down, if I can't find a car that doesn't spy on me, I was planning on quitting driving altogether and ride the bus.
But here's the ironic thing: in my area, you can't board the bus and pay for the ticket in cash anymore. You either have to use a dedicated bus card or use contactless payment to pay for the ticket when you board the bus. Meaning of course, you can't ride the bus anonymously anymore either.