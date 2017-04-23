Launched from Cape Canaveral on November 26, 2011, the Curiosity rover was designed for scientific investigations during a two-year mission. Twelve years later, the car-sized machine is still roaming Mars' surface while NASA improves the software side of things from afar.

Between April 3 and 7, Curiosity's science and imaging operations were put "on hold" for planned software maintenance. NASA installed the latest "patch" to its Mars rover's flight software, a major update which was planned for years and designed to further extend the rover's capabilities and longevity in the Red Planet's harsh environment.

NASA started to work on the now-up and running software update back in 2016, when Curiosity got its last software overhaul. The new flight software (R13) brings about 180 changes to the rover's system, two of which will make the Mars robot drive faster and reduce wear and tear on its wheels.

The first major change implemented by NASA in Curiosity software is related to how the machine processes images of its surroundings to plan a route around obstacles. Newer rovers like Perseverance are equipped with onboard computers capable of processing images on-the-fly, while the robots are still in motion. Curiosity, on the other hand, doesn't have that kind of feature and it needs to stop every time to reassess surface conditions and correct its course.