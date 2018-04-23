Stories
Russian T-90 Tank From Ukraine Mysteriously Appears At U.S. Truck Stop

posted by hubie on Tuesday April 18, @08:33PM   Printer-friendly
from the Ukranian-Craigslist dept.
/dev/random

owl writes:

https://www.thedrive.com/the-war-zone/russian-t-90-tank-from-ukraine-mysteriously-appears-at-u-s-truck-stop

The folks at Peto's Travel Center and Casino in Roanoke, Louisiana see all kinds of vehicles pull up, but Tuesday night was different. What ended up in their parking lot is certainly something of a mystery, to say the least.

Someone left a Russian T-90A tank, which open source intelligence (OSINT) trackers say was captured by Ukraine last fall, on a trailer after the truck hauling it broke down and pulled into this truck stop off U.S. Interstate 10. An employee at Peto's, and the individual who first posted the images on Reddit, shared them with The War Zone.

  • (Score: 2, Informative) by Runaway1956 on Tuesday April 18, @09:04PM (3 children)

    by Runaway1956 (2926) Subscriber Badge on Tuesday April 18, @09:04PM (#1301994) Homepage Journal

    It's destined for the Red River Army Depot, in Hooks, Texas. Tanks, amphibs, and assorted other mobile equipment ships to RRAD regularly.

    I suppose they'll tear it down, maybe learn something, maybe eventually scrap it. Unless they've entered into some kind of repair agreement between the US Army and Ukraine. That's a long way to ship a tank for repairs, though.

    Second guess, would be some rich redneck in Louisiana got a helluva bargain on a slightly used tank? His kid needed a ride to school.

    --
    If you don't have an assault rifle, sell your cloak and buy one. - Jesus

    • (Score: 2) by Tork on Tuesday April 18, @09:10PM (2 children)

      by Tork (3914) on Tuesday April 18, @09:10PM (#1301995)
      There was an update in the article that I confirms what you said:

      The shipping label, photographs of which were shared with us by Louisiana resident John Phelps, shows it was sent from an organization called the “multinational assessment field team” with the port of embarkation listed as Gdynia, Poland. Its port of destination was Beaumont, Texas, about 90 miles west of where the tank wound up. The "ultimate consignee" on the label is Building 358, 6850 Lanyard Rd., Aberdeen Proving Ground. That's the home of the U.S. Army Aberdeen Test Center (ATC).

      Second guess, would be some rich redneck in Louisiana got a helluva bargain on a slightly used tank? His kid needed a ride to school.

      I did have a fun little daydream of a farmer in Ukraine making off with an unexpected prize then taking it to a silly extreme. I think I was inspired by something in an episode of MASH where someone in the camp was mailing individual parts of a jeep back home to assemble after the war was over. Hehe

      --
      Slashdolt Logic: "25 year old jokes about sharks and lasers are +5, Funny." 💩

      • (Score: 3, Funny) by Tork on Tuesday April 18, @09:12PM

        by Tork (3914) on Tuesday April 18, @09:12PM (#1301996)

        There was an update in the article that I confirms what you said:

        Oops. My bad... that sentence was originally longer and I didn't clean up properly. Please allow me to correct it: "I confirms what you said!" Now Im gonna go eat some spinach.

        --
        Slashdolt Logic: "25 year old jokes about sharks and lasers are +5, Funny." 💩

      • (Score: 2) by JoeMerchant on Tuesday April 18, @09:15PM

        by JoeMerchant (3937) on Tuesday April 18, @09:15PM (#1301997)

        >an episode of MASH where someone in the camp was mailing individual parts of a jeep back home to assemble after the war was over.

        Radar O'Riley - squeaky clean straight arrow, even he had his angle.

        --
        Україна досі не є частиною Росії. https://en.interfax.com.ua/news/general/878601.html Слава Україні 🌻

  • (Score: 2) by krishnoid on Tuesday April 18, @09:21PM

    by krishnoid (1156) on Tuesday April 18, @09:21PM (#1301998)

    Louisiana, huh? I thought something like his happened in Alaska [youtu.be] when Sarah Palin was the vice presidential candidate. After all, she can see Russia from her house, right?

  • (Score: 2) by JoeMerchant on Tuesday April 18, @09:26PM

    by JoeMerchant (3937) on Tuesday April 18, @09:26PM (#1301999)

    It's not like an old tank, trackable through OSINT, needs expensive clandestine handling, delivery in the dark of night to a secure port and ground transport in closed container with security convoy.

    This, actually, could be a deliberate slight to Russia: "Yeah, sure, we've got one of your captured tanks, yeah we're going to tear it down and see what you're up to, but f-if-we-care who knows about it - we'll ship it by some old-ass commercial tractor trailer and leave it unattended in a truck stop when it breaks down because we don't worry about people in our country messing around with your captured tank, even unattended on the side of the road and virally posted on the internet."

    I doubt that an M1 Abrams similarly left unattended Chirikovo would last too long before it started being stripped for salvage and trophies.

    --
    Україна досі не є частиною Росії. https://en.interfax.com.ua/news/general/878601.html Слава Україні 🌻

  • (Score: 1) by squeedles on Tuesday April 18, @09:37PM

    by squeedles (28050) on Tuesday April 18, @09:37PM (#1302001)

    The shipping label on the barrel is a surreal detail

    "Your tank.com order #183-9247628-0284724 has shipped. Your MBT will arrive Friday, April 21 -
    Thursday, April 27"

