The folks at Peto's Travel Center and Casino in Roanoke, Louisiana see all kinds of vehicles pull up, but Tuesday night was different. What ended up in their parking lot is certainly something of a mystery, to say the least.
Someone left a Russian T-90A tank, which open source intelligence (OSINT) trackers say was captured by Ukraine last fall, on a trailer after the truck hauling it broke down and pulled into this truck stop off U.S. Interstate 10. An employee at Peto's, and the individual who first posted the images on Reddit, shared them with The War Zone.
(Score: 2, Informative) by Runaway1956 on Tuesday April 18, @09:04PM
It's destined for the Red River Army Depot, in Hooks, Texas. Tanks, amphibs, and assorted other mobile equipment ships to RRAD regularly.
I suppose they'll tear it down, maybe learn something, maybe eventually scrap it. Unless they've entered into some kind of repair agreement between the US Army and Ukraine. That's a long way to ship a tank for repairs, though.
Second guess, would be some rich redneck in Louisiana got a helluva bargain on a slightly used tank? His kid needed a ride to school.
(Score: 2) by Tork on Tuesday April 18, @09:10PM
I did have a fun little daydream of a farmer in Ukraine making off with an unexpected prize then taking it to a silly extreme. I think I was inspired by something in an episode of MASH where someone in the camp was mailing individual parts of a jeep back home to assemble after the war was over. Hehe
(Score: 3, Funny) by Tork on Tuesday April 18, @09:12PM
Oops. My bad... that sentence was originally longer and I didn't clean up properly. Please allow me to correct it: "I confirms what you said!" Now Im gonna go eat some spinach.
(Score: 2) by JoeMerchant on Tuesday April 18, @09:15PM
>an episode of MASH where someone in the camp was mailing individual parts of a jeep back home to assemble after the war was over.
Radar O'Riley - squeaky clean straight arrow, even he had his angle.
(Score: 2) by krishnoid on Tuesday April 18, @09:21PM
Louisiana, huh? I thought something like his happened in Alaska [youtu.be] when Sarah Palin was the vice presidential candidate. After all, she can see Russia from her house, right?
(Score: 2) by JoeMerchant on Tuesday April 18, @09:26PM
It's not like an old tank, trackable through OSINT, needs expensive clandestine handling, delivery in the dark of night to a secure port and ground transport in closed container with security convoy.
This, actually, could be a deliberate slight to Russia: "Yeah, sure, we've got one of your captured tanks, yeah we're going to tear it down and see what you're up to, but f-if-we-care who knows about it - we'll ship it by some old-ass commercial tractor trailer and leave it unattended in a truck stop when it breaks down because we don't worry about people in our country messing around with your captured tank, even unattended on the side of the road and virally posted on the internet."
I doubt that an M1 Abrams similarly left unattended Chirikovo would last too long before it started being stripped for salvage and trophies.
(Score: 1) by squeedles on Tuesday April 18, @09:37PM
The shipping label on the barrel is a surreal detail
"Your tank.com order #183-9247628-0284724 has shipped. Your MBT will arrive Friday, April 21 -
Thursday, April 27"