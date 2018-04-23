SpaceX Starship launch countdown: all of the news on its first test flight:
Elon Musk's stated goal of putting humans on Mars relies heavily on the development of a next-generation reusable spacecraft, and Starship (formerly known as Big Falcon Rocket or BFR) is ready for its first orbital test flight. It's not the "six months" goal Musk projected in 2019, but after a number of suborbital tests that included some terrific successes and fantastic, fiery failures, the big day is finally almost here.
With just over five minutes to go before its first scheduled launch attempt Monday morning, SpaceX announced that due to a pressurization issue with the first stage, the attempt became a "wet dress rehearsal," and the countdown ended with 10 seconds to go. SpaceX now says it's targeting April 20th for another attempt, with a launch window between 8:28AM CT (9:28AM ET) and 9:30 AM CT (10:30AM ET).
If all goes according to plan, the Starship will fly to orbital velocity after separating from its Super Heavy booster rocket about three minutes into the trip, then splashdown in the Pacific Ocean near Hawaii.
The entire trip should take about 90 minutes to complete, and SpaceX is livestreaming the events on its YouTube channel.
Previously: SpaceX's First Orbital Test Flight of Starship Imminent [Scrubbed]
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/SpaceX_Starship_orbital_test_flight
The Starship Orbital Flight Test is the planned first spaceflight of the SpaceX Starship launch vehicle. The planned launch site is Boca Chica, Texas. SpaceX plans on using Starship prototypes Ship 24 (second stage) and Booster 7 (first stage). The Starship second stage will enter a transatmospheric Earth orbit with a negative Earth perigee, allowing Ship 24 to reenter the atmosphere after completing most of one orbit without having to restart its engines for a deorbit maneuver. The earliest launch opportunity is currently scheduled for April 17, 2023 at 08:00 CDT (13:00 UTC).
SpaceX stream. NASASpaceFlight stream.
