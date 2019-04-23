Netflix has been working on a way to block people from sharing their Netflix passwords. It was supposed to roll out in the United States already, but now it's coming to the US and other regions sometime soon.

Netflix confirmed in its recent earnings report that it will start rolling out the new account sharing limitations in the second quarter of 2023 — meaning sometime between now and June 30. The company said in the report, "In Q1, we launched paid sharing in four countries and are pleased with the results. We are planning on a broad rollout, including in the US, in Q2."

In other countries where Netflix has already rolled out the changes, Netflix accounts have a "primary location" that is determined using your account history, home Wi-Fi network, and other data. Devices that aren't connected to that network and watching Netflix are automatically blocked after 31 days. The only way around the block is to add a paid "extra member" to your account, which costs less than an individual subscription, but isn't available for all types of Netflix plans.