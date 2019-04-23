Netflix Will Block Password Sharing Before July 2023
Netflix Will Block Password Sharing Before July 2023:
Netflix has been working on a way to block people from sharing their Netflix passwords. It was supposed to roll out in the United States already, but now it's coming to the US and other regions sometime soon.
Netflix confirmed in its recent earnings report that it will start rolling out the new account sharing limitations in the second quarter of 2023 — meaning sometime between now and June 30. The company said in the report, "In Q1, we launched paid sharing in four countries and are pleased with the results. We are planning on a broad rollout, including in the US, in Q2."
In other countries where Netflix has already rolled out the changes, Netflix accounts have a "primary location" that is determined using your account history, home Wi-Fi network, and other data. Devices that aren't connected to that network and watching Netflix are automatically blocked after 31 days. The only way around the block is to add a paid "extra member" to your account, which costs less than an individual subscription, but isn't available for all types of Netflix plans.
Netflix to Charge for Password Sharing in the U.S. as Soon as This Summer
Netflix to charge for password sharing in the U.S. as soon as this summer:
In a detailed letter to shareholders, Netflix explained the plans for a broad rollout, including the U.S., as one that will grow the paid membership base, therefore increasing profits, rather than reduce these metrics.
Paid sharing was rolled out in the first quarter of 2023 in Canada, New Zealand, Spain, and Portugal. "In Canada, which we believe is a reliable predictor for the US, our paid membership base is now larger than prior to the launch of paid sharing and revenue growth has accelerated and is now growing faster than in the U.S.," the letter reads.
This rollout comes after paid sharing tests conducted in Latin America in 2022 were rendered successful. Netflix explains it saw initial cancel reactions in each of the three countries it tested the paid sharing program when the news were announced. But then it saw increased acquisition and revenue as the "borrowers" activated their own paid accounts and existing members began adding extra shared accounts.
"Longer term, paid sharing will ensure a bigger revenue base from which we can grow as we improve our service," Netflix adds.
(Score: 2) by Opportunist on Thursday April 20, @11:23AM
Ever heard of VPN?