It looks like the Paris Agreement is as dead as the fried chicken at my local deli.
At Paris, in 2015, the World agreed to limit the global temperature rise to 1.5 degrees Celsius. The latest report of the EU's Climate Change Service shows (summary pdf) that this target has been royally breached, at least for Europe. Temperatures there, averaged over the last 5 years, have increased by 2.2 degrees celsius.
Europe, at least, has a climate change service to measure these things. As for the rest of the world, an extrapolation of the pattern shown in Figure 1c, here, indicates that, there too, demand for swimming pools and flood insurance will grow.
To illustrate the complexity of the problem, the heatwave in mid-July of 2022 was caused by hot air from the Sahara moving into Europe, driving temperatures above 40 degrees Celsius. By mid-August, a stationary high-pressure system with clear skies and weak winds took hold, and caused a second heatwave, which was made worse due to the soil being dried out by the mid-July event, and no rains since.
Events above the Sahara might have come a second time in play, here. Increasing temperatures lead to a stronger evaporation over sea, while the land heats up more. This results in a stronger temperature gradient, which draws rains deeper inland: heavier rainfalls now are reported in the central Sahara, in summer, with formerly dry valleys being put under four meters of water. This causes less Sahara dust in the atmosphere, and hence shields the land less from solar radiation: the EU's report mentions that 2022 surface solar radiation was the highest in a 40 year record, and part of a positive trend.
To end with a positive note, the EU ain't doing so bad, compared to Greenland: three different heatwaves in 2022, and an average September temperature more than 8 degrees Celsius higher than normal.
(Score: 5, Informative) by SomeRandomGeek on Friday April 21, @05:34PM (1 child)
I don't want to make light of the serious and ongoing climate change problem, but the summary is making an apples to oranges comparison. The temperature change in Europe is not the same as the average global temperature change. Just because the temperature in Europe increased by more than 1.5 degrees Celsius does not mean that average global temperatures have increased by more than 1.5 degrees Celsius.
I guess that is kind of a nitpicky comment for me to make, given the evidence that the problem is getting worse and we are not doing what we need to do to stop it. But I just feel like being honest is part of the solution, and misrepresenting the state of things is part of the problem.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday April 21, @06:02PM
It's not nitpicking at all. The typical standard for defining climate is a 30 year average. Saying that average temperatures across Europe have been far above normal during the past few years is quite concerning, for sure. But a severe multi-year drought and temperatures far above normal does not necessarily indicate a long-term trend. A good example is the Dust Bowl in the Great Plains, where severe drought conditions occurred over a period of several years. It was driven by human activity, namely the agricultural practices of that era. But it was regional in nature and did not indicate a long-term trend toward the Great Plains becoming hotter and more arid.
As for this being regional in nature, you're correct about that as well. If we're picking specific regions, the 1.5 degree Celsius target was breached a long time ago in the Arctic. It is a big problem, particularly because of the many positive feedbacks associated with decreased albedo and the effects of thawing permafrost. But it doesn't mean that the 1.5 degree Celsius target has been breached globally.
Now, I agree that the Paris Climate Agreement is quite dead, just not for the reasons cited in the summary. The real problem is that many of the biggest polluters have little interest in making an honest effort to curb their emissions sufficiently, in no small part because of political reasons. I don't think the data cited in the summary show that the agreement has failed. However, when we look at the policy decisions in many of the countries that pollute most, it is pretty obvious that we're nowhere close to a trajectory that will avoid breaching the 1.5 degree Celsius target.
(Score: 3, Interesting) by gnuman on Friday April 21, @06:01PM
You are only correct on the first sentence. Everything else is irrelevant to the actual Global Warming, because Global, not regional warming is the issue.
The reason it's dead is right here -- https://gml.noaa.gov/ccgg/trends/mlo.html [noaa.gov]
Does anyone see any inflection point in this data? I sure not anything. Talk is cheap. While you can make whatever BS agreements you like, actually walking the path and implementing them is another thing. The only positive we have recently have reached a tipping point in renewables [ft.com]. For first time, renewables are starting to curtail fossil fuels in electricity production. That is, fossil fuels are started to be replaced by renewables even when energy consumption increases.
1.5C is dead for sure. 2+ degrees by end of century. And 2-3C is most likely landing spot by time things stabilize in next 200 - 300 years.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday April 21, @06:05PM
Prof. Susan Solomon of MIT, a chemist who established chlorofluorocarbons (CFCs) as the cause of ozone depletion, tells her story in a lecture titled, The Antarctic Ozone Hole: A Global Success Story of Science and Policy. After various clues began to appear earlier, in the 1980s she was part of the first survey team to really nail the ozone hole problem. She goes through the history as she lived it, the scientific method in first person.
Among her slides are some that include recent maps of world temps and generally a very positive view of the future. Here's a link, I've started it after all the introductions (the occasion was an award ceremony), https://youtu.be/k23a27A8pSU?t=500 [youtu.be]
I didn't watch that version all the way through, because she gave what looks like the same talk last night to an alumni group. One thing interesting that I didn't know--while methane is a potent greenhouse gas (along with CO2), methane degrades in the atmosphere relatively quickly, half life something like 10 years. While CO2 is thousands of years.