Stories
Slash Boxes
Comments

SoylentNews is people

Kodiak Robotics Will Haul Freight Autonomously for Tyson Foods

posted by hubie on Saturday April 22, @06:16AM   Printer-friendly
from the east-bound-and-down dept.
News

upstart writes:

Kodiak Robotics will haul freight autonomously for Tyson Foods:

Autonomous trucking startup Kodiak Robotics is partnering with truckload carrier C.R. England to autonomously ship Tyson Foods products between Dallas and San Antonio, Texas.

A human safety operator will be present in the one dedicated truck Kodiak is allocating to this pilot. Deliveries will begin this month, according to the company.

The pilot program is the latest in Kodiak's growing string of paid partnerships with major carriers, and it further demonstrates the startup's potential path to sustainability and even profitability once it removes the human safety driver from operations.

A spokesperson for Kodiak said the company aims to remove the safety operator within the next couple of years.

[...] Kodiak says the partnership is not only emblematic of how human-driven trucks and autonomous trucks can work together, but it also provides a use case for autonomy as a solution for moving perishable products in a timely manner.

[...] As part of the partnership, C.R. England is also joining Kodiak's Partner Development Program, which is Kodiak's way of working with carriers to help establish autonomous freight operations and, hopefully, integrate Kodiak's self-driving system into their fleet.

"Our intent is to be a 'one-stop shop' for customers, whether they need their freight moved autonomously or not," said England.

Original Submission


«  How to Create Your Own Auto-GPT AI Agent
This discussion was created by hubie (1068) for logged-in users only. Log in and try again!
Kodiak Robotics Will Haul Freight Autonomously for Tyson Foods | Log In/Create an Account | Top | Search Discussion
Display Options Threshold/Breakthrough Mark All as Read Mark All as Unread
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.