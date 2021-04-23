Apple's WaveOne purchase heralds a new era in smart-streaming of AR and video:
Apple's surprise purchase at the end of last month of WaveOne, a California-based startup that develops content-aware AI algorithms for video compression, showcases an important shift in how video signals are streamed to our devices. In the near-term Cuppertino's purchase will likely lead to smart video-compression tools in Apple's video-creation products and in the development of its much-discussed augmented-reality headset.
However, Apple isn't alone. Startups in the AI video codec space are likely to prove acquisition targets for other companies trying to keep up.
[...] AI codecs, having been developed over the course of decades, use machine-learning algorithms to analyze and understand the visual content of a video, identify redundancies and nonfunctional data, and compress the video in a more efficient way. They use learning-based techniques instead of manually designed tools for encoding and can use different ways to measure encoding quality beyond traditional distortion measures. Recent advancements, like attention mechanisms, help them understand the data better and optimize visual quality.
During the first half of the 2010s, Netflix and a California-based company called Harmonic helped to spearhead a movement of what's called "content-aware" encoding. CAE, as Harmonic calls it, uses AI to analyze and identify the most important parts of a video scene, and to allocate more bits to those parts for better visual quality, while reducing the bit rate for less important parts of the scene.
Content-aware video compression adjusts an encoder for different resolutions of encoding, adjusts the bit rate according to content, and adjusts the quality score—the perceived quality of a compressed video compared to the original uncompressed video. All those things can be done by neural encoders as well.
[...] WaveOne has shown success in neural-network compression of still images. In one comparison, WaveOne reconstructions of images were 5 to 10 times as likely to be chosen over conventional codecs by a group of independent users.
But the temporal correlation in video is much stronger than the spatial correlation in an image and you must encode the temporal domain extremely efficiently to beat the state of the art.
"At the moment, the neural video encoders are not there yet," said Yiannis Andreopoulos, a professor of data and signal processing at University College London and chief technology officer at iSize Technologies.
[...] Nonetheless, the industry appears to be moving toward combining AI with conventional codecs—rather than relying on full neural-network compression.
[...] For the time being, "AI and conventional technologies will work in tandem," said Andreopoulos, in part, he said, because conventional encoders are interpretable and can be debugged. Neural networks are famously obscure "black boxes." Whether in the very long term neural encoding will beat traditional encoding, Andreopoulos added, is still an open question.
(Score: 2) by inertnet on Saturday April 22, @11:14AM
Be aware that this will lead to an "all your videos are belong to us" approach. Your videos will have to be streamed to this black box AI in order to be compressed by it.