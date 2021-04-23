Governments also have no theory on how nefarious groups might behave using the tech:
The proliferation of AI in weapon systems among non-state actors such as terrorist groups or mercenaries would be virtually impossible to stop, according to a hearing before UK Parliament.
The House of Lords' AI in Weapon Systems Committee yesterday heard how the software nature of AI models that may be used in a military context made them difficult to contain and keep out of nefarious hands.
When we talk about non-state actors that conjures images of violent extremist organizations, but it should include large multinational corporations, which are very much at the forefront of developing this technology
Speaking to the committee, James Black, assistant director of defense and security research group RAND Europe, said: "A lot of stuff is very much going to be difficult to control from a non-proliferation perspective, due to its inherent software-based nature. A lot of our export controls and non-proliferation regimes that exist are very much focused on old-school traditional hardware: it's missiles, it's engines, it's nuclear materials."
An added uncertainty was that there was no established "war game" theory of how hostile non-state actors might behave using AI-based weapons.
[...] Black said: "On the question about escalation: in general, we don't have particularly good theory for understanding how to deter non-state actors. A lot of the deterrence theory [has] evolved out of Cold War nuclear deterrence in the USSR, USA and the West. It is not really configured the same way to think about non-state actors, particularly those which have very decentralized, loose non-hierarchical network command structures, which don't lend themselves to influencing in the same way as a traditional top-down military adversary."
The situation with AI-enhanced weapons was different from earlier military analysis in that the private sector is way ahead of government research, which was not the case with physical threats, he said.
[...] Last month, hundreds of computer scientists, tech industry leaders, and AI experts signed an open letter calling for a pause for at least six months in the training of AI systems more powerful than GPT-4. Signatories included Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak, SpaceX CEO Elon Musk, and IEEE computing pioneer Grady Booch.
But the prospect of a pause was wholly unrealistic, Payne said. "It reflects the degree of societal unease about the rapid pace of change that people feel is coming down the tracks towards them. But I don't think it is a realistic proposition."