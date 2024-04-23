from the this-wouldn't-happen-with-openai dept.
Autonomous cars confused by San Francisco's fog:
Driving in thick fog is a big enough challenge for humans, but it turns out self-driving cars find it pretty tricky, too.
Overwhelmed by dense fog in San Francisco early on Tuesday morning, five of Waymo's fully driverless vehicles suddenly parked by the side of a residential street in what appeared to be a precautionary measure, the San Francisco Chronicle reported. Another of its cars apparently came to halt in the middle of the street, the news outlet said.
Other vehicles were unable to pass as "baffled motorists flashed headlights and tried to maneuver around the jam," the Chronicle said.
The traffic problems persisted until the fog cleared and the autonomous cars were able to resume their journeys.
(Score: 1) by Runaway1956 on Tuesday April 25, @02:44AM (2 children)
Alright, it was snow, not fog. Complete whiteout. Couldn't see a thing outside the cab of the truck. Nada. Zip. Zilch. Stop the truck. Set the brakes. Open the door, step out, look around, nothing has changed. Can't see a thing, and I don't let go of the door handle, just in case. Climb back in the truck, and sit . . . and sit . . . and sit . . . the wind dies down, the world starts taking shape around me, and a snow plow zooms past.
So, the autonomous vehicle agrees with me. If you can't see, JUST FREAKING STOP!!! At least you don't drive off the side of a mountain when you're stopped.
(Score: 2) by Rosco P. Coltrane on Tuesday April 25, @02:49AM (1 child)
A lot of major pileups happen when the majority of people stop for safety and some keep going and plow into stopped vehicles they didn't see and couldn't avoid in time.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday April 25, @03:09AM