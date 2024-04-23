If I understand it correctly, researchers made a vaccine that targets the proteins common to all flu viruses instead of the part that changes every year. They tested it on 52 people and found it safe and effective.

Scientists at NIAID's Vaccine Research Center (VRC) report in two new studies that an experimental influenza vaccine, designed to elicit immunity against a broad range of influenza viruses, performed well in a small trial of volunteers. In fact, the vaccine has advanced to a second trial led by scientists at Duke University through NIAID's Collaborative Influenza Vaccine Innovation Centers (CIVICs). In a phase 1 clinical trial of 52 volunteers, the vaccine developed by the VRC – known as H1ssF (influenza H1 hemagglutinin stabilized stem ferritin nanoparticle vaccine) – was safe, well-tolerated, and induced broad antibody responses that target the hemagglutinin stem. The two new studies assessing the nanoparticle vaccine published April 19 in Science Translational Medicine.