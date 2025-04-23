For a sinister Shakespearian brew to conjure spirits, you're going to need to gather a variety of mystical herbs, like the scale of a dragon and the cool blood of a baboon (or maybe a spotted gecko). For eternal life, harvest a dead man's toe and a newt's saliva.

But if dry eye relief is all you seek, then the urine of a human fetus is what you'll need—just don't mention it to the Food and Drug Administration.

The regulatory agency posted a public safety notification warning people not to use eye drops with such ingredients—products more akin to hocus-pocus than modern medicine.

The eye drops are thought to contain amniotic fluid, the clear liquid that surrounds and cushions a human fetus as it incubates in a womb. Generally, amniotic fluid contains a variety of maternal and fetal excretions and secretions, but after the 10th week of gestation, it is largely fetal urine, with fetal lung secretions being another significant component.

