Waabi Sets Up Advisory Board-of Experienced Truck Drivers

Self-driving truck startup Waabi may just be the first "AI" company to fully swallow their pride and ask some real experts for advice. According to https://www.autonomousvehicleinternational.com/news/trucks/waabi-launches-million-mile-driver-advisory-board.html the company will:

In a claimed industry first, Waabi has launched a Million Mile Driver Advisory Board to enhance transparency and collaboration between the company and some of the most skilled truck drivers in North America.

Waabi will bring together drivers who have completed more than one million safe miles during their careers, to share insights and best practices with the company to ensure it can provide a safe future for autonomous trucking.

To your humble AC, this seems like quite a turnaround, compared to the intro on their website, https://waabi.ai/

Ready for trucking, now

The Waabi Driver is the next generation of autonomous trucking technology. It can be trained as a whole, make interpretable decisions, apply learned skills to unseen scenarios and geographies, and adapt to any hardware configuration. The Waabi Driver is a complete solution designed for factory-level OEM integration, large-scale commercialization, and safe deployment.

Will Waabi get any takers, or are the truckers too smart to (figuratively) cut their own throats by speeding up the use of driverless trucks?

It would be funny if they got some of these guys, https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hScdDy7Ateg&t=50s [Convoy 1975]

    Just saw this news item,
    https://www.motortrend.com/news/chinese-ev-byd-self-driving-cars-impossible [motortrend.com]

    Chinese Tesla Rival BYD Says Self-Driving Cars "Basically Impossible"
    Tesla may be wasting its time on Full Self-Driving, according to its top rival in China.

    So Waabi realizes they aren't getting to their desired result with their normal techie staff and have to go to some actual truck drivers as an "advisory board". And now we see that BYD (a large Chinese auto company) has spent some money on self driving and concluded that it's a dead end, at least for the near future.

    After all the self-driving hype, maybe this is how it ends? "Driver assistance" gets better, but nothing approaches Level 4/5 except in specific geo fenced areas.

