Self-driving truck startup Waabi may just be the first "AI" company to fully swallow their pride and ask some real experts for advice. According to https://www.autonomousvehicleinternational.com/news/trucks/waabi-launches-million-mile-driver-advisory-board.html the company will:

In a claimed industry first, Waabi has launched a Million Mile Driver Advisory Board to enhance transparency and collaboration between the company and some of the most skilled truck drivers in North America. Waabi will bring together drivers who have completed more than one million safe miles during their careers, to share insights and best practices with the company to ensure it can provide a safe future for autonomous trucking.

To your humble AC, this seems like quite a turnaround, compared to the intro on their website, https://waabi.ai/

Ready for trucking, now The Waabi Driver is the next generation of autonomous trucking technology. It can be trained as a whole, make interpretable decisions, apply learned skills to unseen scenarios and geographies, and adapt to any hardware configuration. The Waabi Driver is a complete solution designed for factory-level OEM integration, large-scale commercialization, and safe deployment.

Will Waabi get any takers, or are the truckers too smart to (figuratively) cut their own throats by speeding up the use of driverless trucks?

It would be funny if they got some of these guys, https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hScdDy7Ateg&t=50s [Convoy 1975]