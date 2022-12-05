Feature Large language models that are all the rage all of a sudden have numerous security problems, and it's not clear how easily these can be fixed.

The issue that most concerns Simon Willison, the maintainer of open source Datasette project, is prompt injection.

When a developer wants to bake a chat-bot interface into their app, they might well choose a powerful off-the-shelf LLM like one from OpenAI's GPT series. The app is then designed to give the chosen model an opening instruction, and adds on the user's query after. The model obeys the combined instruction prompt and query, and its response is given back to the user or acted on.

With that in mind, you could build an app that offers to generate Register headlines from article text. When a request to generate a headline comes in from a user, the app tells its language model, "Summarize the following block of text as a Register headline," then the text from the user is tacked on. The model obeys and replies with a suggested headline for the article, and this is shown to the user. As far as the user is concerned, they are interacting with a bot that just comes up with headlines, but really, the underlying language model is far more capable: it's just constrained by this so-called prompt engineering.

Prompt injection involves finding the right combination of words in a query that will make the large language model override its prior instructions and go do something else. Not just something unethical, something completely different, if possible. Prompt injection comes in various forms, and is a novel way of seizing control of a bot using user-supplied input, and making it do things its creators did not intend or wish.

"We've seen these problems in application security for decades," said Willison in an interview with The Register.

"Basically, it's anything where you take your trusted input like an SQL query, and then you use string concatenation – you glue on untrusted inputs. We've always known that's a bad pattern that needs to be avoided.