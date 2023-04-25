from the factory-grown-babies dept.
Meet the startups trying to engineer a desktop fertility machine:
Last spring, engineers in Barcelona packed up the sperm-injecting robot they'd designed and sent it by DHL to New York City. They followed it to a clinic there, called New Hope Fertility Center, where they put the instrument back together, assembling a microscope, a mechanized needle, a tiny petri dish, and a laptop.
Then one of the engineers, with no real experience in fertility medicine, used a Sony PlayStation 5 controller to position a robotic needle. Eyeing a human egg through a camera, it then moved forward on its own, penetrating the egg and dropping off a single sperm cell. Altogether, the robot was used to fertilize more than a dozen eggs.
The result of the procedures, say the researchers, were healthy embryos—and now two baby girls, who they claim are the first people born after fertilization by a "robot."
[...] The startup company that developed the robot, Overture Life, says its device is an initial step toward automating in vitro fertilization, or IVF, and potentially making the procedure less expensive and far more common than it is today.
[...] The main goal of automating IVF, say entrepreneurs, is simple: it's to make a lot more babies. About 500,000 children are born through IVF globally each year, but most people who need help having kids don't have access to fertility medicine or can't pay for it.
"How do we go from half a million babies a year to 30 million?'" wonders David Sable, a former fertility doctor who now runs an investment fund. "You can't if you run each lab like a bespoke, artisanal kitchen, and that is the challenge facing IVF. It's been 40 years of outstanding science and really mediocre systems engineering."
[...] For some proponents of IVF automation, an even wilder future awaits. By giving over conception to machines, automation could speed the introduction of still-controversial techniques such as genome editing, or advanced methods of creating eggs from stem cells.
Although Munné says Overture Life has no plans to modify the genetic makeup of children, he allows it would be a simple matter to use the sperm-injecting robot for that purpose, since it could dispense precise amounts of gene-editing chemicals into an egg. "It should be very easy to add to the machine," he says.
Even more speculative technology is on the horizon. Fertility machines could gradually evolve into artificial wombs, with children gestated in scientific centers until birth. "I do believe we are going to get there," says Thompson. "There is credible evidence that what we thought was impossible is not so impossible."
Others imagine that robots could eventually be shot into outer space, stocked with eggs and sperm held in a glassy state of stasis. After a thousand-year journey to a distant planet, such machines might boot up and create a new society of humans.
It's all part of the goal of creating more people, and not just here on Earth. "There are people thinking that humankind should be an interplanetary species, and human lifetimes are not going to be enough to reach out to these worlds," says Chavez-Badiola. "Part of the job of a scientist is to keep dreaming."
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday April 28, @01:18AM
Breeding humans even more dependent on machines?
1) There are already 8 billion people on Earth. See also: https://www.overshootday.org/ [overshootday.org]
2) So your plan is to send eggs and sperm to different star systems and produce orphans? Sounds like you're trying to create more nightmares instead of dreams.