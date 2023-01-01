Stories
Discord Starts Testing ChatGPT-Powered Clyde Chatbot and Other AI Features

posted by hubie on Friday April 28, @02:49AM
Freeman writes:

Discord is now using OpenAI's ChatGPT technology to transform its existing Clyde bot into a talkative chatbot. Clyde is being upgraded next week to answer questions and have conversations with users, much like OpenAI's ChatGPT or Microsoft's Bing chat feature. It's part of a broader push for AI in Discord, which also includes AI-generated conversation summaries and the ability for Discord admins to leverage AI technology to moderate servers.
Discord users can direct message Clyde to ask questions, and the chatbot can even create new threads in channels to facilitate conversations between groups of friends. Unlike the ChatGPT integration in Slack, you won't be able to use Clyde to talk to your friends for you by drafting messages.

