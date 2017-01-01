https://www.theverge.com/22684730/students-file-folder-directory-structure-education-gen-z
A generation that grew up with Google is forcing professors to rethink their lesson plans
Catherine Garland, an astrophysicist, started seeing the problem in 2017. She was teaching an engineering course, and her students were using simulation software to model turbines for jet engines. She'd laid out the assignment clearly, but student after student was calling her over for help. They were all getting the same error message: The program couldn't find their files.
Garland thought it would be an easy fix. She asked each student where they'd saved their project. Could they be on the desktop? Perhaps in the shared drive? But over and over, she was met with confusion. "What are you talking about?" multiple students inquired. Not only did they not know where their files were saved — they didn't understand the question.
Gradually, Garland came to the same realization that many of her fellow educators have reached in the past four years: the concept of file folders and directories, essential to previous generations' understanding of computers, is gibberish to many modern students.
Professors have varied recollections of when they first saw the disconnect. But their estimates (even the most tentative ones) are surprisingly similar. It's been an issue for four years or so, starting — for many educators — around the fall of 2017.
That's approximately when Lincoln Colling, a lecturer in the psychology department at the University of Sussex, told a class full of research students to pull a file out of a specific directory and was met with blank stares. It was the same semester that Nicolás Guarín-Zapata, an applied physicist and lecturer at Colombia's Universidad EAFIT, noticed that students in his classes were having trouble finding their documents. It's the same year that posts began to pop up on STEM-educator forums asking for help explaining the concept of a file.
I think this is a symptom of the general fall in computer literacy and comprehension. I have mentored many young people and they basically just chuck information down wherever they can without organising it as that is “unnecessary”. Naming conventions, dating and organising in relevant folders is not a thing these days — just as backups are out of fashion, except for the “elite”.
OK, I hanker back to the time of floppies where they would fail so often you could get nightmares if you hadn't made your backups, sometimes living in the twilight zone between your word processor going down before saving the work to a floppy.
Ye horrors 😱
There is probably a combination of factors that led to this situation.
For one, search has indeed become much more powerful than it used to be 20 years ago. Hitting the Windows/super key followed by a few letters of a recent file is often successful and if so, much faster than browsing through even just one folder, even if everything is on the desktop.
Second, cloud providers have shoved their solutions down everybody’s throats, with Google in a leading position. Some Android vendors have also been accomplices of that. Your photos are in a "Photos" app, and for most uses you don’t need to know whether that’s in /storage/emulated/0/DCIM, or "the cloud"...
Finally, computers nowadays mostly just work, and "most" activities that "most" people use computers for are mainly web-oriented. When I was young, with no internet around, the main activity after getting bored of the three games that came with my Packard Bell was clicking everywhere in the OS, trying to understand as much as possible about the system, trying to configure the silliest of things; Who configures OS sounds anymore?
I have to wonder how much of this is at least partially because of Windows nonsense. That is, how all the default folders are obfuscated as "My Documents" etc. I mean FFS...They seem to go out of their way to pretend C:\ isn't even there. Compare that to all defaults being in /home/username on 'nix. The difficulty folks have finding files on Windows is very common as far as I see.
Compare that to how I do things: I run Gentoo running just fluxbox. I haven't used any sort of "file explorer" in decades. A urxvt terminal using "cd" and "ls" is my file explorer, and when combined with tab completion, that's orders of magnitude faster than any GUI.
On its face, the "recently used documents folder" is a godsend, until is isn't serving your needs that is.
Far better is a consistent interface, across applications, which makes it easy to find what you're looking for.
But: the global set of software developers, given freedom to stuff files in any one of a hundred possible locations, can never be expected to standardize. They call software development management at the 1 to 10 level "Herding Cats" - imagine how that scales internationally across millions of developers.
It is possibly acceptable to be getting a college degree and not be the most computer literate in certain fields. If you are an engineer or computer scientist, or really in any technical field and you're too dumb or incompetent to understand filesystems and/or too dumb or incompetent to figure out how to figure out what one is in the age of the internet, then you are too stupid and/or helpless to be in that field and you should fail out. We have had multiple generations of "We shouldn't be too harsh, they just need to learn in a 'different way'", and it's predictably led to a generation that is incredibly incapable of basic tasks, and worse, the ability or curiosity to learn. The only thing many of these students have learned is that if they appear helpless and blame their failures on some intrinsic trait about themselves, people will give them a pass. This cannot continue or humanity at large will actually become helpless and stupid. There is a huge difference between helping flagging students and coddling them, and we've clearly slipped well into coddling. Another thing we've managed to "teach" the current generation is that everything that came before them is bigoted, inferior, and thus irrelevant to them. This is just a convenient excuse to be lazy and incurious. How can a student be expected to have context about how computers work, for instance, if they don't at least have a cursory understanding of how computers evolved? This is true of everything. You don't need to be an expert to learn a little bit of history about all the things that intersect with your daily experience and your chosen career.
1989, teaching a senior level digital design course in the electrical engineering department (we didn't have a computer engineering accreditation yet, that was coming next year - but this course was squarely in the middle of the computer engineering curriculum about to be accredited.) The first two weeks were doing a paper design and testing it in hardware, the balance of the course was using a Mentor Graphics simulation system to learn what you missed during your paper design and hand testing. It was a DRAM controller, and as part of the lab demonstration I would pull the refresh clock wire and ask them to test it again - some tried to refuse to test it, certain it would fail because DRAM needs refreshing, right? In the lab, it never failed, even with the refresh signal completely disconnected, grounded, pulled high, whatever - the DRAM never lost a stored bit, as tested by hand in the lab. The simulator showed a very different side of design: actually checking all the setup and hold times, etc. and guaranteeing that your controller design met all required specifications, not just "works for me on the bench."
So, we've got a room full of basically computer engineering students, about to graduate and go out into the world with degrees from our university in Electrical Engineering with a specialization in Computer Engineering, and one of these gems drops this on me:
"I don't understand how to work with directory trees or folders, you have to do that part for me."
"No, I don't, this is part of the skills you should already have before coming to this class. I'll show you how they work..."
"No! I'm not required to know that, this is a course on digital design, not computer folder trees, there was no pre-requisite course teaching folders."
"No, yourself. Digital circuit simulation is the bulk of this course, using the Mentor Graphics tools. In order to use the tools, you need to know how to navigate the file system of the computer that the simulator is running on."
"NO! You have to do that part for me, that's not part of this course!!!"
"You chose to do the labs independently, while we recommended that everyone pair up, or make a team of 3. Your partner almost certainly could show you how it works, there's no way I'm going to navigate the file system for you every time you have to interact with it."
"I'm a special older (like 32 years old) student, I have a JOB, I can't be here on other people's schedules, I can't spend my time learning things that aren't part of the course..."
There were almost always other groups in the lab when he was there, that argument ended when one of them stepped up and showed him how it works - like I offered to do from the outset. I think, mentally, he accepted the other lab student's help because the student was "doing that part for him" - but, in reality, he was bright enough to pick it up after seeing what was involved once or twice.
That born in 1959 and earlier generation often had the "I don't need to learn anything about computers, it's just a waste of my time" attitude. Why one of those took a course in digital design is still a mystery, although the result was made clear to me at another time - message from the Dean of Engineering delivered to me via my Advisor regarding how I was grading the lab homework: "These are paying customers, if they show up and turn anything at all in, they get at least a C."
It's not entirely shocking that a younger generation is taking on the same lame "oh, I don't need to know any of that stuff, I get by just fine without it" attitude, since they're always interacting with their apps at higher levels.
