Corrections systems are using simulators to provide incarcerated individuals with more lifelike instruction:
Atorrus Rainer, age 41, is standing in the center of a stuffy, fluorescent-lit room. A virtual-reality headset covers his eyes like oversize goggles. Every so often, he extends his arm, using the VR controller to pick up garbage bags, a toothbrush, and toilet paper during a simulated trip to the supermarket. The experience is limited—Rainer has to follow a pre-written shopping list and can only travel to specific locations within the empty store—but the sheer number of products available, even in this digital world, still overwhelms him. So does the self-checkout station: those didn't exist in 2001, when Rainer, then a teenager, was sentenced to more than 100 years in prison. His first experience with one is this virtual interaction taking place inside Fremont Correctional Facility, a medium-security prison about two hours south of Denver.
Rainer is practicing in the hopes of stepping into a real store in the near future through an initiative launched in Colorado in 2017 in response to US Supreme Court rulings that deemed juvenile life without parole sentences unconstitutional. [...]
The premise of JYACAP is that learning the basic skills they missed the chance to acquire while incarcerated will provide these juvenile lifers with their best chances for success upon release. That's a formidable challenge. Because of safety concerns, they have had limited access to the internet. Though they're now adults, many have never used, or even seen, a smartphone or a laptop. Or had a credit card. "We had to figure out a way of giving them these opportunities in a restricted environment," says Melissa Smith, interim director of prisons for the Colorado Department of Corrections.
[...] Is VR the long-missing piece in an unwieldy puzzle of resources and programs meant to help reverse these statistics? Or is it yet another experiment that will fail to adequately prepare incarcerated individuals for life beyond lockup? "It's not going to be the silver bullet, but it is a tool that I think is very powerful for a lot of people, because they never really get a chance to practice what we're trying to teach them," says Bobbie Ticknor, an associate professor of criminal justice at Valdosta State University. "I think we should use everything we can find and see what works the best."
Proponents like Ticknor say VR can immerse incarcerated people in the sights and sounds of modern life and help them develop digital literacy in a secure corrections environment. "When you're role-playing, when you're learning a new skill, the closer you can bring them to doing what they're actually going to have to do out in the real world, the better," says Ethan Moeller, founder and managing director of Virtual Training Partners, which helps organizations successfully implement virtual-reality tools. "VR does that better than any other training medium."
Others are more skeptical. Like Dr. Cyndi Rickards, an associate teaching professor at Drexel University who leads weekly criminology courses inside Philadelphia prisons. People who are incarcerated wear the "label of inmate on their back. It's a dehumanizing system," she says, "so to suggest that VR is going to reintegrate them into society after being in a punitive system...just further objectifies folks, it continues a pattern of dehumanizing folks, and I've not read any compelling evidence that this is the route we should use to integrate people to be members of a healthy and contributing society."
[...] VR has proved a beneficial therapeutic tool, helping to lower depression rates, reduce anxiety, conquer phobias, promote emotional empathy, and address post-traumatic stress. VR exposure therapy has been successfully used to help vulnerable populations such as veterans and sexual-assault survivors confront, and better cope with, their triggers and trauma. All that research is based on interventions done with people who are not incarcerated, however.
[...] While Valdosta State's Ticknor estimates that fewer than 10% of corrections facilities are currently using VR simulators with incarcerated individuals, she expects that to change soon. "I would be very surprised within five years if this is not a very regular treatment modality for this particular population," she says.
(Score: 1) by vistic on Saturday April 29, @01:31AM
VR in prisons?
Surely there isn't a coming dystopia where for-profit privately owned prisons realize they can save money on cell space by strapping prisoners to a chair with a mandatory VR helmet strapped to their heads 24/7 giving them a virtual prison cell to enjoy.
No... humanity would surely never do something that twisted give the opportunity. Thats why we all have faith in humanity and basic goodness and decency.