International Workers' Day, May Day Holiday, Labour Day, La Fête du Muguet etc

posted by janrinok on Monday May 01, @12:01AM   Printer-friendly
Many countries are celebrating a public holiday on 1 May. In view of this, the weekend/holiday posting rate (5 stories/day) will continue through the holiday, with the usual story posting rate restarting on Tuesday. I realise that for the USA this is NOT a holiday, but we will probably celebrate your own Labor Day with you later on this year.

For those who are enjoying the holiday, I hope that you have a pleasant and relaxing time!


  • (Score: 1) by Runaway1956 on Monday May 01, @12:07AM

    by Runaway1956 (2926) Subscriber Badge on Monday May 01, @12:07AM (#1304111) Homepage Journal

    You wanna lay back, and take it easy? Just do it. You don't need an excuse.

    (Don't you wish your boss were so easy to get along with?)

    If you don't have an assault rifle, sell your cloak and buy one. - Jesus
